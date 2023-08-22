Adelabu assumes office, pledges stable, accessible power

The Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, has assured that the Federal Government will empower Nigerians through stable and accessible power. The minister, who gave the assurance when he assumed office yesterday in Abuja, said that every home, industry, school and business will benefit from the government’s efforts. To achieve the feat, Adelabu said the ministry will leverage on the Nigerian Electricity Act, 2023 to boost power supply in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian Electricity Act, 2023 provides a comprehensive legal and institutional framework for the operation of a fully privatised, cost and service reflective tariff, contract. The Act also provides a rule-based competitive electricity market in Nigeria, and repeals the following