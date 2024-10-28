Adelabu And Discos’ Peculiar Mess

Share

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, must bare his fangs to protect Nigerians from Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) whose main objective is to further torment impoverished compatriots with high tariffs and sundry upgrades.

In their typical fashion, the DisCos woke up from the wrong side of the bed to jolt electricity consumers with the announcement early this October that “all Unistar Meters will be phased out by 14th November 2024, as TID roll over beckons.” This is the most heartless way to deal with customers.

Without prior sensitisation, the DisCos issued what is simply an ultimatum, stressing that consumers must “apply for prepaid meters today to avoid estimated billing”.

The tone of this notice further exposes the manipulations going on. Estimated billing is the obnoxious tool used to squeeze the wallets of hapless consumers who have to wait for so long, due to bureaucracy, before being issued prepaid meters. Findings reveal that to upgrade from Unistar meters to a more modern version, a consumer will have to cough out nearly N150, 000. And this must be done before November 14! How inconsiderate can companies be?

The good news is that the Federal Government, through the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has come out in full force and early enough to protect consumers through its Executive Vice Chairman, Musiliu Oseni. Oseni has advised DisCos to replace any meter phased out due to upgrade and insisted that no directive emanated from the NERC empowering the service providers to issue ultimatums to their millions of consumers across the country.

The NERC boss, while admitting that the old meters were not upgradable based on the rule, further stated that fair play should move the DisCos into replacing them. This is from the Chief Regulator’s mouth and cannot be waved aside.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has also waded and is engaging key stakeholders in the power sector – NERC, Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), and the 11 DisCos over the latest metering process. However, despite the intervention of both bodies, this is where Adelabu comes in. He is the minister in charge.

If Unistar meters are not compatible with the new STS 2.0 system, it is not the fault of consumers and they must not be forced to bear the brunt

While we commend efforts geared, so far, towards improving electricity supply, the minister is being reminded of the pains accruing from incessant tariff hikes in the industry.

Adding to the injury suffered by consumers through such new phrases as Band A, Band B and so on, it will be an overkill to force consumers to fork out such a hefty amount for new metres. Electricity generation should only improve the quality of life of the people not diminishing their living standards.

If Unistar meters are not compatible with the new STS 2.0 system, it is not the fault of consumers and they must not be forced to bear the brunt. Doing this will just be another way of exploiting them through the backdoor.

It is the responsibility of the DisCos to replace the meters – after all they belong to them. Adelabu is a foremost banker and chartered accountant. We do not expect him to limit his role as a minister to Chief Tax Collector. There are relevant agencies generating revenue for the Federal Government.

The masses who consume power have been taxed enough. Adelabu, as a politician, is the grandson of a great pre independence politician, Adegoke Adelabu, one of the finest produced by Ibadan.

As an Orator, the late Adelabu could woo his supporters with verbosity and decried the peculiar mess that stunted political development, courtesy of those who colonised the country.

Since he always talked about that peculiar mess, his crowd, unable to pronounce those words properly, turned them to ‘penkelemes’. That was how the corrupted words became Adelabu’s political toga. He was a man of the people.

Power Minister Adelabu must make himself as popular as his grandfather, by pursuing people friendly policies. Let him test the ground through this meter upgrade.

It is positive that the Federal Government has not issued any directive compelling the DisCos to sanction consumers as of November 14. Adelabu has to intervene fully now by urging the DisCos to partner with consumers to make the upgrade less burdensome.

The deadline should not stand because it is too close for comfort. It is the responsibility of the service providers to replace the Unistar meters. Even in politics, carpet crossing is a smooth sail.

That was why Adelabu could move from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Accord Party (AP) without stress. Consumers can also upgrade from one meter to another without inhibitions. Mr. Minister has the power to enforce it.

Share

Please follow and like us: