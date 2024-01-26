Adelabu: 40MW Kashimbilla Hydropower Plant’ll Boost Power Supply

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has said that the national grid will get a major boost with the addition of 40 megawatts from the Kashimbilla hydropower plant. He stated that the additional power would facilitate the development of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Taraba and Benue States.

According to him, the surrounding communities in Taraba State, especially those displaced by the dam construction, are already benefiting from the 10 megawatts currently being distributed directly from the Kashimbilla hydropower plant. He spoke during the inspection of the project, according to a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser on Communication, Bolaji Tunji.

The minister disclosed that the four turbines installed in Kashimbilla power plant were working well and generating 100 percent of the installed capacity. Adelabu said: “The power plant has an installed capacity of 40 megawatts but only 10 megawatts is presently being evacuated.

Kashimbilla Power plant with its state-of-the-art technology which includes automated tracking and monitoring system (SCADA), is working effectively. “This inspection visit is to ensure accelerated completion of the facilities to ensure the remaining 30 megawatts are evacuated.