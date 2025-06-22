Adekuoroye Joins Motherhood, Welcomes New Baby

Share

Wrestling champion Odunayo Adekuoroye has won another gold medal, however, away from the mat, as she has joined motherhood after welcoming her new baby.

The multiple African champions have been off the scene in recent months, with people already asking questions; however, the Commonwealth Games gold medalist announced on her social media account the arrival of her bundle of joy.

“Dear friends and fans, with immense joy, your favourite Champion is thrilled to announce that I’ve embarked on the beautiful journey of motherhood,” she wrote on social media.

“Our precious baby made a grand and royal arrival, filling our hearts with boundless love and joy. Embracing this new role has been a profound experience, and I’m deeply grateful for the overwhelming divine support.

“We are grateful to GOD for the bundle of Joy. As we navigate this cherished chapter, please keep us in your thoughts and share in our happiness.”

In the write-up, Adekuoroye added the hashtags #joyhascome and #motherhoodbegins, with Nigerians congratulating her on the arrival of her new baby.

