Adekunle Gold’s Reaction After I Asked Simi For An Affair – Brymo

Following the confession of Nigerian singer, Brymo which has gotten tongues wagging on social media, the artist has further revealed Adekunle Gold’s reaction after he asked Simi for an affair over a collaboration.

Brymo had earlier confessed to turning down a request to feature Simi in a song after the singer refused to sleep with him.

Taking to his Twitter page, he however disclosed that he only wanted to experience what it felt like to have a collaboration with a lady whom he was romantically involved with.

READ ALSO:

According to Brymo,“ Simi turned him down but years after, a part of him still feels remorseful over the condition he gave her.

He said, “There’s a part of me that wants to seek remorse for my condition for a requirement with talented Simi. I just wanted to have that experience of making music with a female act I was bedding. Of course I had to let go of the desperation. I wanted a collaboration that involved sex with my female collaborator.”

Speaking further, he revealed that Adekunle Gold had reached out to him following the incident. He however didn’t reveal what the singer told him.

Defending his act, he revealed he had no idea that Simi was in a relationship with Adekunle at the time.

He wrote,“Though AG reached out later, I like to think that he didn’t check in again, by will or fate. I wanted to get intimate to create intensity. I didn’t know they were together of course”,