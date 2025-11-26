Nigerian sensation singer, Simisola Kosoko, better known as Simi, has expressed pride in her husband, Adekunle Gold’s recent London show, describing it as “Mind-blowing.”

In an Instagram post, Simi lauded Adekunle Gold as an exceptional artist, husband, and father, commending his talent, persistence, and consistency.

The singer’s message highlighted Adekunle Gold’s hard work and dedication to his craft, stating he deserves all the success coming his way.

Simi vowed to support him unwaveringly, saying, “I will always and forever stand 10 toes behind him.”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Gold’s London performance has earned him accolades, with his daughter, Deja Kosoko, introducing his father on the stage.

Simi, who affirmed his status as a unique artist with no competition, urged him to keep shining, reminding him that his talent and hard work are his validation.

Simi wrote: “I’m so proud of my man. He works so hard and deserves all the greatest things in life. I will always and forever stand 10 toes behind him, so help me God!

He’s One of One. King Business!!! Greatest Showman!!! I’m in awe of his talent. His persistence. His consistency. His Aura.”

“Whatever great thing you think of him, he’s more. He’s my baby!! Incredible man, artist, husband, father! I’m blessed to know and experience him. He’s the best man I know.

“@adekunlegold I know that you know, but know again, that you’re exactly who you think you are, and then some, and then more. Watching you on stage brought tears of pride to my eyes. You’re a Champion. You’re my Champ. I love you. Congratulations on a mind-blowing show. I look forward to more by the grace of God!

“Don’t forget that no matter how loud naysayers may be, you have no competition. You are on a lane all by yourself. Your validation is your talent, your hard work, and your sauce. You are your own validation. Keep on winning, Baby, Baba Deja!!”