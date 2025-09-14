Adekunle Gold’s 6th Album To Bring Fuji Music To Mainstream

Award-winning Star Adekunle Gold, has set October 3rd as the release date for his sixth album Titled ‘Fuji’ which will further give Fuji added vibes.

Adekunle Gold told fans she can actually deliver on the task of bringing the good old Fuji to the front burner, but can he make Fuji go global like Afrobeats? He said this question will be answered after the album drops.

Throughout the history of Afrobeats, several stars have drawn inspiration from Fuji music, combining it with Afrobeats elements to create era-defining moments.

Throughout the history of Afrobeats, several stars have drawn inspiration from Fuji music, combining it with Afrobeats elements to create era-defining moments.

While these stars enjoyed moments that rocketed them to superstardom, Fuji music was relegated to the position of a supporting cast whose influence is only recognised by those with the cultural context to spot it.

When Nigerian music icon 9ice dropped his sophomore album Gongo Aso in 2008, it was a defining moment for Afrobeats. Although Fuji and Hip Hop were the cornerstones of his hit records, Fuji music barely enjoyed the attention that inspiring an era-defining star should bring. This is the same for the Grammy-nominated superstar Asake, whose vibrant fusion of Fuji music, Hip Hop, and Afrobeats has shaped Nigerian music since 2022. While his fame soared, Fuji Music didn’t enjoy the same attention.

This is why Adekunle Gold’s new move with the Fuji album is keeping fans on their feet, anticipating what is to come.

While his discography holds a tangible presence of the influence of Yoruba indigenous music, nothing could have prepared listeners for an album called Fuji. Not even the obvious presence of the genre in his last two singles, Coco Money and Bobo, featuring Lojay and Shoday, hinted at a Fuji-themed album.

His bold decision to call his album Fuji makes one curious as to his chances of giving the Yoruba cultural heritage its long-awaited moment in the mainstream.

Can Adekunle Gold deliver an album to take Fuji mainstream?

A musician at the peak of his powers, Adekunle Gold’s album would naturally attract mass mainstream attention. Should the musician choose to boldly showcase Fuji music in all its greatness, this could potentially expose it to an international audience.

To properly platform Fuji music in the mainstream, he would have to take the sonic markers of the genre and interpret them with a personal and contemporary touch. The album must not only be Fuji in title but also in form.

Fuji also extends beyond music. It’s a culture that includes classic Yoruba fashion interpreted with contemporary luxury, opulent lifestyle, colourful live performances, and street carnivals. A Fuji album from an artist of Adekunle Gold’s stature can bring mainstream elements to the culture of Fuji music.

Having embarked on what appears to be his most adventurous reinvention yet, we will have to wait and see if Adekunle Gold can deliver Fuji music its moment in the mainstream.