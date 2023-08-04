Adekunle Gold: Why I’m Still Angry With Brymo

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, says he still angry about controversial remark made by his colleague Brymo about Simi, his wife. Last month, Brymo opened up on initially making sex a requirement for female collaborators, particularly Simi and Efya, the Ghanaian songstress. The singer said he gave out the condition because he wanted to know what it feels like to make music with a female artiste he is bedding.

He added a part of him wants to feel remorseful about the condition he gave Simi even though he did not know she was with Adekunle Gold at the time. In his reaction, Adekunle Gold warned Brymo not to “disrespect my wife and my family”. But in a recent chat, the ‘Tequila Ever After’ hitmaker readdressed Brymo’s contentious comment about his wife while also speaking on the struggles women face in the music industry.

Gold said it is really difficult for women to flourish in showbiz, making them go the extra mile to get attention. He lamented that when these female artistes open up about their challenges on social media, they are criticised. The singer also frowned at the fact some male artistes are willing to take advantage of the vulnerability of their female counterparts. “I am as confused as you but I am going to say one thing.

I know for a fact that it is a lot harder for a woman in the industry and I feel like they have to do extra work to get attention,” he said. “It is not talked about often but when people speak about it, they bash them. Every time Simi talks about the hardship of being in the industry. “I see the outrage on Twitter, not just about Simi but females generally. And I am here to tell you guys that it is hard.

“It starts from sex for a grade, not even in the industry basically, it is everywhere. “You want to take advantage of women. I would never subscribe to that. I think it is total bulls**t and it is really hard. “I see the struggle every day. You wanna make music every day and you have to get involved. It makes no sense to me.”