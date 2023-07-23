Adekunle Gold Warns Brymo

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, has warned his colleague in the music industry, Brymo, to desist from making “disrespectful” comments about Simi, his wife. Brymo earlier opened up on initially making sex a requirement for female collaborators, particularly Simi and Efya, the Ghanaian songstress.

The singer said he gave out the condition be- cause he wanted to know what it feels like to make music with a female artiste he is bedding. He added a part of him wants to feel remorseful about the condition he gave Simi even though he did not know she was with Adekunle Gold at the time. “There is a part of me that wants to feel remorse for my requirement for a collaboration with the talented Simi..

yet I am reminded that I was indeed, and honestly seeking to experience the outcome of making music with a female act I was bedding. I proposed same to Efya too then..,” he wrote on Twitter. “Fate clearly interprets to destiny, and by the definition sealed.

Free will may then be natural right to participate, and bear witness to the unraveling of one’s own existence though AG reached out later, I like to think that he didn’t check in again, by will or fate because I turned down same request many years before. “I also did same with Simi… said I wanted to get intimate to create intensity.” Reacting to the tweet, Adekunle Gold warned Brymo not to “disrespect my wife and my family”.

Gold also advised the ‘Ara’ hitmaker to “Get Help”. “Do not disrespect my wife and my family. Get Help!” he wrote in a terse post. Simi and Adekunle Gold tied the knot in January 2019. They welcomed their first child together in 2020.