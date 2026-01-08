Popular Nigerian musicians Adekunle Gold and Simisola Kosoko, better known as Simi have welcomed twins, delighting fans and colleagues across the entertainment industry with the joyful news.

Adekunle Gold, whose real name is Adekunle Kosoko, shared the announcement on Wednesday, January 7, via his Snapchat account.

Expressing gratitude, the singer revealed that what began as a prayer for another child resulted in a double blessing.

“Asked God for another child and He blessed me double,” he wrote, confirming the arrival of the twins.

The announcement comes after weeks of speculation on social media.

New Telegraph reports that in December 2025, Simi sparked online conversations after sharing a short clip from Adekunle Gold’s music video, “My Love Is the Same.”

She captioned the post, “From my baby, for my babies,” a line that many fans interpreted as a subtle hint.

Observant followers also noted that the singer appeared with a noticeable baby bump in the video, further fueling reports that the couple was expecting.

Since the news broke, congratulatory messages have poured in from fans and fellow celebrities, with many celebrating the couple’s growing family and expressing admiration for how they have managed to keep their private life largely out of the public eye.

Adekunle Gold and Simi, who are both respected figures in Nigeria’s music scene, tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in January 2019 after years of friendship and successful musical collaborations.

In May 2020, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Adejare Kosoko, fondly known as Deja.

With the arrival of the twins, the couple has entered a new chapter in their family life, marking yet another milestone in their journey together both as partners and parents.