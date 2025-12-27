New Telegraph

December 27, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 27, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Show Biz
  3. Adekunle Gold, Simi…

Adekunle Gold, Simi Announce Second Pregnancy In “My Love Is The Same” Visuals

Adekunle Gold, Simi Announce Second Pregnancy In "My Love Is The Same" Visuals

Adekunle Gold, Simi Announce Second Pregnancy In “My Love Is The Same” Visuals

Adekunle Gold, a Nigerian singer, has put out the visuals of his hit single: “My Love Is the Same.” “My Love Is the Same” is the sixth track of “Fuji,” the singer’s recently released studio album.

The visuals were released on Wednesday. In the video, Adekunle features Simi, his wife, and Deja, their daughter, offering fans a glimpse into their family life as they spend quality time together.

Adekunle Gold, Simi Announce Second Pregnancy In "My Love Is The Same" Visuals

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

The visuals focus on love, bonding and togetherness, reflecting the message of the song. The couple also used the video to announce that they are expecting their second child.

“Life on the road/ Nobody know struggle wey man dey see/ World on my shoulder/ Pressing me lower missing the good times/ My baby dey ask for me but I’m fighting economy I’m sorry/ Iṣẹ lo sọmọ nu bi oko/ Pray for me ki n ma jabọ/ “Wo ibi aye fẹlẹ o/ Fire when I need some water/ Water when I need some fire/ Home is all I desire,” he sang.

Adekunle and Simi tied the knot at a lowkey ceremony in January 2019 and welcomed their first child together in June 2020. He first rose to prom- inence in 2015 with his hit track; “Sade,” a high- life cover of one direction’s “Story of My Life.”

After a stint with YBNL Nation, he departed and has since built an impressive independent career through his own imprint Afro Urban Records, alongside a strategic deal with Def Jam Recordings.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Burna Boy Unveiled As ON Club President
Read Next

2026 Grammy: Fela Anikulapo-Kuti To Receive Posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award