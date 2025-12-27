Adekunle Gold, Simi Announce Second Pregnancy In “My Love Is The Same” Visuals

Adekunle Gold, a Nigerian singer, has put out the visuals of his hit single: “My Love Is the Same.” “My Love Is the Same” is the sixth track of “Fuji,” the singer’s recently released studio album.

The visuals were released on Wednesday. In the video, Adekunle features Simi, his wife, and Deja, their daughter, offering fans a glimpse into their family life as they spend quality time together.

The visuals focus on love, bonding and togetherness, reflecting the message of the song. The couple also used the video to announce that they are expecting their second child.

“Life on the road/ Nobody know struggle wey man dey see/ World on my shoulder/ Pressing me lower missing the good times/ My baby dey ask for me but I’m fighting economy I’m sorry/ Iṣẹ lo sọmọ nu bi oko/ Pray for me ki n ma jabọ/ “Wo ibi aye fẹlẹ o/ Fire when I need some water/ Water when I need some fire/ Home is all I desire,” he sang.

Adekunle and Simi tied the knot at a lowkey ceremony in January 2019 and welcomed their first child together in June 2020. He first rose to prom- inence in 2015 with his hit track; “Sade,” a high- life cover of one direction’s “Story of My Life.”

After a stint with YBNL Nation, he departed and has since built an impressive independent career through his own imprint Afro Urban Records, alongside a strategic deal with Def Jam Recordings.