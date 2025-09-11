Adekunle Gold Sets To Release Long-Awaited Album, ‘Fuji’

Nigerian award-winning singer and songwriter, Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold or “Big fish” on X, has shared an emotional announcement about his highly anticipated new album, tagged Fuji, set for release on October 3rd, 2025.

According to the singer, Fuji is more than just a body of work; it is a deeply personal project that has been in the making for five years, capturing both the highs and lows of his journey.

The “Orente” crooner, who has continued to evolve musically from highlife and Afropop into global sounds, revealed that this project reflects a more intimate and vulnerable side of him.

“Big fish is about to make big waves. Pre-save @adekunlegold’s new album Fuji, out October 3rd,” he shared in his caption on Instagram.

Fans have already expressed excitement on social media, noting that the project’s title, Fuji, hints at a bold fusion of traditional Nigerian sounds with Adekunle Gold’s signature contemporary style.

The upcoming release is expected to further cement AG Baby’s reputation as one of Nigeria’s most versatile and innovative artists.