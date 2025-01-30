Adekunle Gold Recounts Being Scared Of Losing People

Share

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Adekunle Kosoko, better known as Adekunle Gold has recounted how he used to be scared of losing people close to him.

Taking to his verified X handle on Wednesday, the father of one said his fear stopped immediately after he discovered the power of self-security.

He wrote; “I used to fear losing people, but I discovered the power of finding security within myself after I shifted my mindset from scarcity to abundance.

“I realised there is no such thing as ‘only’.

“Life is vast and full of possibilities. There are always more people to meet, more lessons to learn, more connections to forge, and more happiness waiting on the other side of growth,”

