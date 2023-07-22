Adekunle Gold Reacts To Brymo’s Insensitive Comment About Simi

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold has tackled colleague, Brymo for disrespecting his wife, Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi over his insensitive comments about his experience with her.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Brymo shared a tweet, in which he claimed to have turned down a collaboration with Simi because she refused to sleep with him, and also suggested that he had also turned down Adekunle Gold in the past.

Reacting to Brymo’s revelation, Adekunle Gold urged the singer to seek professional help and address any underlying issues that may have led him to make such comments.

Taking to his social media handle, he wrote, “Don’t disrespect my wife and my family. Get help!”,

Meanwhile, Brymo’s comments have sparked a lot of backlash on social media, with a lot of fans and netizens criticizing him for promoting a toxic work culture and disrespecting women.

@DaddyMowy said: “Brymo is so washed up he’s looking for clout by talking rubbish to remain relevant.

Shame is free and he can’t even afford that.”

@sammy uzo said:

“The kind of thing you take off Twitter tbh, to shift both maxilla and mandible and remove like 3 teeth.”

@StellamarisOloh reacted: “Get him.

Stand up for your wife and family

I Love this a real Man.”

@Faith– commented:

“Dem suppose beat this Brymo seriously.”

@Eniola reacted: “Love this response

There’s a limit to how you talk

Na their kind Dey disrespect ladies upandan.”

@lam_Jonahaus commented:

“I wonder if it is the same Brymo who sang those songs with reasonable lyrics, that steadily spills all this rubbish.”

Do not disrespect my wife and my family. Get Help! https://t.co/AawoFADSXA — Tequila Ever After (@adekunleGOLD) July 21, 2023