Nigerian afrobeats singer, Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi, popularly known as Bella Shmurda, has claimed that award-winning singer Adekunle Kosoko, also known as Adekunle Gold is his uncle.

The singer, who made this revelation recently, noted that he had just discovered that Adekunle Gold is his uncle from the royal Kosoko family of Lagos Island.

Taking to his social media page, the 30-year-old singer wrote, “Just found out AdekunleGOLD is my uncle, Iga Kosoko mo foh oo small world. So I’m deja’s uncle Love it!”

Ndw Telegraph recalls that Bella had in December 2025 revealed that Adekunle Gold is his uncle while his daughter, Deja is his niece.

Although Adekunle Gold has neither confirmed nor denied Shmurda’s assertion, several X users have expressed skepticism and insisted that they are not related.

Fans have said that Bella Shmurda grew up in the Okokomaiko neighbourhood of Ojo, Lagos State, Nigeria, and he is originally from Ikorodu.