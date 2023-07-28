New Telegraph

Adekunle Gold Gifts Wife Brand New Mercedes Benz (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Adekunle Gold surprised his wife, Simisola Kosoko, better known as Simi with a brand new Mercedes Benz as a gift.

The singer took to his Instagram page to make the announcement with a short video showing the overwhelming joy on the face of his wife, with his music playing in the background.

Simi who was completely shocked by the amazing surprise shunned in wonder before going down on her knees to appreciate her husband for the token of appreciation.

READ ALSO:

While sharing the video of his Mercedes Benz, AG Baby also shared a house he bought for himself, captioning the video with, “I bought myself a house, took care of my mother, and bought a Mercedes Banz for my wife.”

In his words, “I buy German for my baby
Mo toju mommy
Mo tun ra’le

God wey do am for me
Go do am for you!”

Watch the video below …

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tio Tequila (@adekunlegold)

 

