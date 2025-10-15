Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Adekunle Gold, has gifted the winner of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 10, Imisi Ayanwale, popularly known as Imisi, a brand new iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The ‘FUJI’ crooner, who had been rooting for Imisi and co-housemate Mensan, expressed excitement about meeting the reality TV star.

Imisi, who was declared the winner of BBNaija season 10 on October 5, 2025, took to her Snapchat to share the news with fans, showing gratitude for the luxurious gift.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is a high-end device with advanced features, and its value ranges from N2,750,000 to N3,795,000, depending on the storage capacity. Adekunle Gold also casts Imisi and former housemate, Mensan Awaji James, in the music video for his track ‘Many People’ from the album ‘Fuji,’ released on October 3. The gestures, announced on October 14, follow Imisi’s victory on October 5, where she won 100 million naira.