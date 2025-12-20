Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Adekunle Kosoko, better known as Adekunle Gold has announced the cancellation of his highly anticipated performance at Music City Central.

In a statement released on his official page, Gold cited the event organisers’ failure to meet key agreed-upon obligations and the venue’s unpreparedness as reasons for the cancellation.

The singer expressed regret that the event wasn’t ready for his team to deliver the high-quality show that fans have come to expect from him.

“I won’t be performing at Music City Central today. Unfortunately, due to the organisers not meeting key agreed obligations and the event not being in a state that allows us deliver the kind of show you deserve, we can’t proceed,” Adekunle Gold wrote.

Adekunle Gold apologised to fans who had made plans to attend the performance, acknowledging their loyalty and enthusiasm. “I know many of you made plans to see me, and I don’t take that for granted,” he said, thanking them for their love and understanding.

The singer promised to provide updates on future performances and appearances through his official channels, assuring fans that he remains committed to delivering exceptional music and experiences.

“Thank you for your love and understanding. Please rely on my official pages for any further updates”, he concluded.