Adekunle Gold Breaks Silence On Nigeria’s Economic Hardship

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold has bemoaned the worsening economic hardship in the country.

Speaking on the current state of the economy, Adekunle Gold opined that this is the year P-Square should have sung their 2009 hit song, ‘E No Easy,’ which talks about the struggles of life in the face of economic hardship.

He added that if the song was released this year, he would have taken advantage of it to express his own frustrations about the current economy in one of the verses.

Adekunle Gold wrote, “Na this year Psquare suppose sing ‘E No Easy’. Make them feature me, make I express my feelings for verse 3.”

New Telegraph recalls that No Easy’ was released off P-Square’s ‘Danger’ album in 2009 and it featured producer J. Martins.

It was revived as a bilingual French/English song “Positif”, by Matt Houston featuring P-Square in 2012, becoming a hit in France.

