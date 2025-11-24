Adekunle God’s Daughter Introduces Him At London Jazz Festival

In one of the most tender moments of the EFG London Jazz Festival, four-year-old Deja, daughter of Nigerian Afrobeats star Adekunle Gold, stole the spotlight by introducing her father on stage during his grand closing performance at the Royal Festival Hall.

The emotional moment came just before Adekunle Gold began his orchestral finale alongside the 50-piece Guildhall Session Orchestra, a distinguished ensemble made up of alumni from the Guildhall School of Music & Drama.

The performance marked a historic occasion: Gold became the first Nigerian and one of the very few African artists to headline a full orchestra show at the festival.

Adekunle Gold’s set reimagined some of his biggest hits, including Many People and Sade, with lush strings and sweeping brass arrangements, blending his signature Afrobeats sound seamlessly with classical orchestration.

Watching from the audience were his wife, Simi, and little Deja, whose moment of pure confidence warmed the hearts of fans online. One viewer on X tweeted:

“Deja just introduced her Dad, Adekunle Gold, at the London Jazz Festival. My heart.”

Another fan praised the show’s scope and production, calling it a “Stunning showcase of Nigerian talent on a global stage.”

The concert was more than just a performance; it was a celebration of Gold’s artistic evolution and a testament to Afrobeats’ growing global influence.

Gold, whose career has spanned soulful folk, Afropop, and now orchestral jazz, told fans he aimed to bring a new dimension to his live shows.

For many in attendance, Deja’s sweet introduction was a highlight: a touching reminder of the human stories behind musical stardom, and a proud moment for a father-daughter bond to be shared in front of thousands.