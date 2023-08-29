Adekotujo replaces Adurogboye as NCAA spokesperson

Adekotujo Carol has assumed office as the new acting Head of Public Affairs for the Nigeria Civil Aviation (NCAA), as the outgoing General Manager of Public Affairs, Mr. Sam Adurogboye, has proceeded on pre-retirement leave. Adurogboye handed over to Adekotujo, who is an Assistant General Manager (Public Relations). During the brief handover ceremony held at the NCAA corporate headquarters in Abuja, Adurogboye tasked all relevant stakeholders to accord her the necessary support.

He said the new spokesperson for the NCAA was highly competent and had no doubt in her capacity to deliver on the job even as he pledged his willingness to continue to support her until he retires on October 14, 2023. “I will continue to be available to support her. I am fully persuaded that she’s capable of running the affairs of the department,” he said. He also tasked her to be proactive because of the peculiarity of her office and to represent the image of the Authority positively.

In her reaction, Mrs. Adekotujo expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve. She promised to work with the other members of staff harmoniously and also strive to maintain the positive image of the Authority. Also present at the handover was Mr. Anthony Ayasal, the General Manager (Admin), who represented the Director, Administration, and Ms. Uloh Ikwo, the GM, Consumer Protection. Commenting, Mr. Ayasal thanked Mr. Adurogboye for his selfless service to the NCAA, adding that management appreciated his services