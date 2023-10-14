Adejuwon Rues Missed Opportunity to Put Nigerian Tourism on Global Map

Dr Franklin Adejuwon turned 80 last week. It was not only an auspicious moment for this global Nigerian tourism expert and operator. While the World Tourism Day was marked on September 27, he celebrated his birthday the following day, September 28. Adejuwon was a former Director of Research and Planning, and later Chief Executive of the defunct Nigeria Tourist Board (NTB) now Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA).

He was also a former Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs and Tourism, and former Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Born on September 27, 1943, Adejuwon is the first Nigerian to earn a PhD degree in Tourism. He was the Nigeria’s Consultant and Member of the Executive Council of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

He was also a Member and later Chairman of the Technical Committee for Programmes and Coordination (TCPC) of the General Assembly of the UNWTO. Amidst the celebration, he still had time to think about Nigerian tourism. This time, he was not celebrating the success but rather ruing the lost opportunity over the years by both Nigeria leaders and operators in the sector to develop and market Nigerian tourism as other destinations have done.

The country, he said ‘‘could have been anything and everything in the realm of tourism development considering a serious and purposeful follow up of her antecedents in the sector.’’ Adejuwon remarked that the country’s immense tourism potential is yet to be fully explored and tapped into, nothing that, “Today September 27, marks another World Tourism Day (WTD) as set up by the UNWTO (World Tourism Organisation) and approved by the United Nations Organisation.

The idea of a World Tourism Day, incidentally and proudly, was first muted by a Nigerian, late Ignatius Atigbi, the main pioneer of the tourism industry in Nigeria. ‘‘He raised the importance of the United Nations Organisation having a day assigned to the emerging economic sector at the World Tourism Organisation General Assembly in the early 1970s.

“I have deliberately alluded to the above instance to remind us that Nigeria could have been anything and everything in the realm of tourism development considering a serious and purposeful follow up of her antecedents in the sector. “Tourism is an amalgam of most economic sectors and understanding it as such is most important. It encompasses the entire cycle of national planning and physical development, economic growth and wellness of the people.

We refer to this sector as the largest employer of labour worldwide and the largest earner of foreign exchange exceeding earning from petroleum. “Benefits from the sector are immeasurable hence prosperous countries take its development very serious, protect and respect the sector. It is beyond entertainments and jamborees as often insinuated here in Nigeria. Today, we are celebrating the world tourism day in Lagos State but this should not be by the lips only.’’