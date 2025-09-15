Adegoke Seeks Constitutional Roles For Traditional Rulers

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2026 election, Barr. Kunle Adegoke has called for an urgent constitutional amendment to empower traditional rulers with clearly defined roles.

Adegoke made the call while delivering a lecture at the 15th coronation anniversary of the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olanipekun, held at the Olagunsoye Oyinlola Auditorium, Osun State University, Osogbo.

The lecture was part of events marking the monarch’s anniversary and was attended by traditional rulers, the university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Odunayo Clement Adebooye, and other eminent personalities.

The SAN urged the National Assembly to fast-track ongoing reforms aimed at establishing a National Council of Traditional Rulers that would advise the President, while State Councils of Chiefs and Local Government Traditional Councils contribute to peacebuilding, customary law, grassroots development, and community security. He further advocated financial autonomy and constitutional protection to shield traditional rulers from political interference.

“It is important that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria be speedily amended to create roles for traditional rulers,” Adegoke said.

He also called for the incorporation of traditional rulers into the framework of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), particularly in customary matters. According to him, their involvement could enhance access to justice in rural areas where formal judicial institutions are either unavailable or perceived as hostile.

“Traditional rulers have played this role in the past and are still doing so, though with less effectiveness than would have been the case if institutionalised.

Their integration into ADR could strengthen reconciliation, forgiveness, and community healing,” he said, citing Rwanda’s Gacaca courts and Ghana’s ADR programs as successful models.

Adegoke further suggested assigning traditional rulers the responsibility of resident registration to strengthen security at the grassroots.

He argued that their proximity to communities would enable accurate tracking of migrants and strangers, thereby providing real-time intelligence for law enforcement and addressing indigene–settler tensions.

“This will promote grassroots surveillance and assist security agencies in tackling and tracking offenders effectively. Chiefs in Ghana have been involved in community policing, and it has recorded high success rates. It is hoped that the government will do the needful and let our society develop,” he added.