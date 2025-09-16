Adegoke Seeks Constitutional Roles For Traditional Rulers

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2026 election, Kunle Adegoke, has called for urgent constitutional amendment to empower traditional rulers with clearly defined roles.

Adegoke made the call while delivering a lecture at the 15th coronation anniversary of the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olanipekun, held at the Olagunsoye Oyinlola Auditorium, Osun State University, Osogbo.

The lecture was part of events marking the monarch’s anniversary and was attended by traditional rulers, the university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Odunayo Clement Adebooye, and other eminent personalities.

The SAN urged the National Assembly to fast-track ongoing reforms aimed at establishing a National Council of Traditional Rulers that would advise the President, while State Councils of Chiefs and Local Government Traditional Councils contribute to peacebuilding, customary law, grassroots development, and community security. He further advocated financial autonomy and constitutional protection to shield traditional rulers from political interference.