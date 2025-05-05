Adegoke Recommends Preventive Maintenance, Policy Reform After Lagos Traffic Jam

Share

A recent road closure in Lagos triggered an intense and unavoidable traffic gridlock that lasted nearly 24 hours.

The unexpected standstill stunned residents, especially those living on the Island or commuting through the area on that fateful day.

In response to the situation, Babatunji Adegoke, a multidisciplinary and seasoned professional with extensive experience in high-value construction project delivery and management, shares valuable insights on how to prevent such occurrences, manage road-related disruptions, and implement alternative measures during construction.

One of the factors to be considered when planning a durable and sustainable road construction project is the social factor, Adegoke points out.

He adds that, “The social factors can include the need to make a community accessible, the habit of the drivers and pedestrians and the maintenance culture of the road user.

For instance, it may be advisable to use alternative materials such as concrete instead of aluminium or steel for rails to prevent them from being stolen.

The economic benefit of the road, such as the employment opportunities that it will provide, should also be considered. The impact of the road construction on the environment and natural habitats should also be given consideration.

The fact that a road is being constructed should not cause damage to the natural environment.

Funding for the road project is also important because it will determine the choice of materials for the road. Funding may also determine other road features, such as bridges and flyovers.

The funds available for the construction will determine whether the road pavement should be made with concrete, with a higher initial cost but lower maintenance cost, instead with asphalt, with a lower initial cost but higher maintenance cost.

On addressing challenges such as poor drainage and heavy traffic loads, he explains that it is always better for the drainage to follow the natural topography of the terrain of the road construction.

The drainages must also be well constructed to prevent collapse, which may worsen the condition of the road.

Challenges of heavy traffic load are best handled by designing the road for the load that will pass through it. Concrete roads are better suited for heavy loads and are skid-resistant for vehicles.

He points out that the best alternatives to deploy when managing major road repairs to avoid the kind of catastrophic traffic experienced in Lagos recently are to properly plan the construction works and engage the stakeholders adequately so that they are well informed about repairs.

In addition, he notes that, “This will enable them to make adjustments to their plans”. Furthermore, technology can be deployed to simulate the traffic situations, which will aid in better planning and the consideration of alternative routes for traffic diversion.

Repair works can also be carried out on days when there is less traffic, such as public holidays or weekends. Furthermore, regular maintenance of road infrastructure should be adopted to prevent emergency repair works.”

Adegoke is of the opinion that a good approach to road maintenance is to cultivate a good maintenance culture, which is preventive maintenance.

Roads do not just deteriorate suddenly, they deteriorate over time, hence their maintenance must be planned and preventive rather than reactive.

Government policies and funding play a critical role in the success of road infrastructure projects. It is important to have a road maintenance policy that will ensure that the roads are regularly repaired and that funds are allocated for this purpose.

To address the challenges of funding the construction and maintenance of road infrastructure, the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model of road construction can be adopted, where private organisations construct and maintain the road infrastructure while they recoup their investment over time.

There should be a deliberate policy to incorporate sustainability in our road infrastructure projects and restore the natural environment. This can be as simple as the replanting of the trees affected during construction.

This will improve road users’ experience, make the environment cooler, protect the roads from the direct impact of the weather and improve the aesthetic appeal of the environment. Furthermore more there should be policies for regular appraisal of the road infrastructure to determine its functionality and state of deterioration.

Regular infrastructure appraisal will eliminate the costs of expensive repairs, enhance the safety of road users, and improve infrastructure sustainability.

