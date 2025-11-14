Adegoke Out As Team Nigeria Jets Out To Riyadh For Islamic Games

Team Nigeria’s track and field contingent departed for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, yesterday for the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games, but not without notable absences.

Olympic 100m finalist Enoch Adegoke and top shot putter Chukwuebuka Enekwechi have both opted out of the competition, trimming the athletics squad to about 15 athletes.

The team has been training at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja in preparation for the Games, which began earlier this month.

According to officials at the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) secretariat, the reduced contingent will now represent the country in the athletics events scheduled to run from November 17 to 20 at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

The athletics programme will kick off on November 17 with the men’s hammer throw final, while the men’s 100m event, a one-day competition, will also take place that same day.

However, it will be without Adegoke, the 2021 Nigerian champion, who made history as the first wholly home-based athlete to qualify for the Olympic 100m event on Nigerian soil.