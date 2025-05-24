Adegoke Hails Makinde’s All-Inclusive Leadership Style

Share

A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Olooye Adegboyega Adegoke, has commended Governor Seyi Makinde for his all-inclusive leadership style, which he said has enabled residents to enjoy the true dividends of democracy.

Adegoke made the remark during his goodwill message at the PDP Oyo South Senatorial District meeting held on Saturday in Igbo Ora, Ibarapa Central Local Government Area.

The strategic gathering brought together leaders and party faithful from all nine local governments within the senatorial district.

Adegoke, who is also the Chairman of Solutions FM and the Aare-Egbe Omo Balogun of Ibadanland, lauded the party’s leadership in Oyo South, describing the meeting as a timely platform for performance assessment and strategic alignment.

“This year’s senatorial meeting is more organized and engaging than the previous one. The turnout is massive and encouraging, a clear testament to the party’s growing grassroots strength and the effective leadership style of Governor Makinde,” he stated.

He specifically praised the PDP State Secretary, Alhaji Wasiu Adeleke, for his dedication and responsiveness, noting his attentiveness to issues raised by local government representatives and signaling a readiness for prompt action.

Calling for unity, the business mogul urged party members and leaders to remain steadfast and united, pledging his unwavering support for the continued growth and development of the PDP across Oyo State.

The well-attended meeting featured prominent party chieftains including former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Hazeem Gbolarumi; former First Lady, Mutiat Olayinka Ladoja; Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin; Oloye Nureni Akanbi (Iba Oluyole); Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Folajimi Oyekunle (Don); Anthony Adepoju, representing Ibarapa North/Central Federal Constituency; and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Ademola Ojo (Ijaya), among others.

