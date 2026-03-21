Adegboye Onigbinde’s Son – My Father Died Frustrated By Nigeria’s Approach To Sports Development

…recalls how Blatter convinced his dad to coach Trinidad and Tobago.

The late Chief Adegboye Onigbinde was one of the nation’s finest football coaches and international sports administrators who passed on recently. One of his sons, Dr. Adeoye Onigbinde, in this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, talked about his life and times. Excerpts:

What are you to the late Chief Adegboye Onigbinde?

I’m his son.

Your father was a man of many parts, a football administrator, a coach, a community leader, a chief; as a son, what kind of father was he to you?

Well, like your question stated, he’s my father and a true father, a loving father. He loved his children so much and also he was a community leader who loved everybody in his home town. He was a loving man, a gentle man to the core who hardly got angry with anyone.

What kind of husband was he to your mother?

He was a loving husband. My father was a polygamist who loved his wives and he took care of them to the best of his ability. He was a very loving husband.

People of his era are known to be disciplinarians; would you describe your late father as such?

Oh! In fact that was one of his attributes. If you ask some of the players that played under him, they would tell you that is one of his core attributes. He was a disciplinarian. Even at home, he was a disciplinarian. He was a very strict man who hated to see people misbehaving. He would talk to you in a very gentlemanly manner. Once you go astray, he would call you back with a loving hand and he would take you home. He was not one that was very harsh. When I was growing up, I can count how many times that he beat me with a cane.

What would anybody do to make your daddy angry? I mean what he hated most?

That question is very hard to answer. That was one thing about him. He said he didn’t believe in philosophy. He said he didn’t believe in the word ‘sorry’. If you offended my dad and you said you were ‘sorry,’ he would tell you, ‘no! Please, I don’t believe in the word sorry.’

The only thing you must make sure of is, don’t do that thing again because if you say ‘sorry’ now, the following day, you still do the same thing. So, that sorry hasn’t got no meaning again. All you needed to do was to make sure you didn’t repeat that thing again. Once you didn’t repeat it, it was done.

Growing up, what was his typical day like?

Because of the nature of his job, he was always away from home because of his job, especially when they were playing outside the country and after he finished coaching, when he was with FIFA, he was with CAF for 25 years, and with FIFA for 20 years. So, he was travelling all over, organising coaching courses, attending competitions, and some other things like that. So, he was always away from home but he was always in touch with his children and anytime he was around, he spent much time with his family.

I learnt he started out as a teacher. Is it true?

Oh, yes. He started as a teacher. He was a Grade 1 teacher. So, it was the late Thunder Balogun that encouraged him to become a coach.

Can you tell us how that happened?

Well, during the early ’60s, he said Thunder Balogun came to Ile-Ife in the 1960s and he (Balogun) saw him playing, and he invited him to come to Ibadan to see him. So the first coaching course organised in Nigeria was by him (Thunder Balogun). My father was among those that attended that coaching course. During the training, he saw my dad’s enthusiasm and his dedication and he motivated him to become a coach. That’s was why the family of Thunder Balogun and my dad had very good relationship up till the end.

Did he tell you the first team he coached as a professional coach?

The first team he coached was the Water Corporation that was some time in 1976 or 1977.

Subsequently before hitting the national limelight, what would you say was his achievement as a coach in Ibadan? What were his numerous accomplishments?

The team played in the CAF Champions Cup and they reached quarter final. In fact, that was what propelled him to the limelight there because Water Corporation was a low club in Ibadan then. They played in the competition because Shooting Stars was to defend their cup in ’77 and they won the league, so they now relinquished that Champions League for their FA, so Water Corporation now played in the Champions Cup, not Champions League, they call it Champions Cup and they reached quarter finals. In fact, that feat propelled him to national prominence.

Which team did they lose to?

I can’t remember now.

Which team did he coach after Water Corporation at the national level?

From there, he moved to Shooting Stars, also in Ibadan. The team was known then as IICC Shooting Stars.

How many years was he with Shooting Stars?

He was in and out of Shooting Stars nine times and I think the last time was in 2004. I can’t remember now. He was the one that changed the name to Shooting Stars from IICC Shooting Stars. That’s what we have today. He was in and out of Shooting Stars as a coach and as an administrator nine times.

What was his relationship with the late Chief Lekan Salami?

Chief Lekan Salami was like a father to him. They were so close. When Shooting Stars supporters, you know, at times, when the club is not playing very well, the typical supporters will be calling for the head of the coach but Chief Salami will be telling them, ‘leave this man alone. He knows what he’s doing.’ Chief Salami was the one that recalled him after 1984 after he finished with the national team after the Nations Cup to handle Shooting Stars for the Champions Cup of the following season which they lost the final to Zamalek of Egypt.

Can you tell us when he eventually got a break into the national team and the circumstances around it?

I think that was in 1983 when the Green Eagles performed poorly at the Nations Cup. The team was disbanded and there was this clamour for an indigenous coach. So, they now advertised a post of a coach for the Green Eagles and he applied and they did interview for about seven or eight of them before they took him.

That was how he became the coach of the national team in 1983. He told me then that he scored 84 percent in the interview and the next person to him scored 50-something per cent. That was how he was appointed the Green Eagles coach in 1983, an unknown man, because nobody knew him at that time.

What was his initial achievement with the national team then?

We can all remember the Nations Cup held in Cote d’Ivoire in 1984 where against all odds Nigeria won silver, with a relatively unknown team, losing to Cameroon. Many of the players that time were unknown; the only established player was the late Alhaji Muda Lawal. The players were relatively unknown.

We had new players such as Paul Okoku, Stephen Keshi and the late Rashidi Yekini who were very young then. My father loved working with young players because he believed that it would be easy to blend them the way you want, that was his philosophy. Up till his death, he still believed in it.

When did he take a break from the national team and when did he return after 1984?

When he came back from Cote d’Ivoire, he took a break from coaching the national team and he was appointed by CAF into the technical committee. With that he was moving around the African continent. Later again, he was appointed by FIFA into its technical committee as a member.

He was also the chairman technical committee of NFA but during the qualifiers for the 2002 World Cup, when the then coach, the late Shuaibu Amodu, was relieved of his post by the NFA, the next person that would take-over before they appoint any coach is the technical director, who will take over as the national coach, so he was then appointed.

Did he in any way share his experience in CAF and FIFA with you when he was alive?

Yes, he did. He was moving around the whole world with CAF and FIFA. By 2000, he was the national coach of Trinidad and Tobago and I was with him for a year.

In Trinidad and Tobago?

Yes, I was with him for a year in Trinidad and Tobago.

What did you see of him as the coach of a foreign national team?

I said earlier on that he believed in using local talents to prosecute international tournaments. When he was in Trinidad and Tobago, he was moving throughout the island looking for players to recruit into the team and he did very well with them. At the end of his stay Trinidad and Tobago took part in the 2006 World Cup in Germany for the first time. It was the first time Trinidad and Tobago qualified for the World Cup.

Was he the one that took them to the World Cup?

No! He didn’t. I think he left in 2002 or so.

So, that was when he had to take up the position of the Super Eagles coach?

You know he was with NFA as a technical director and he had to take over the team with the exit of Shuaibu Amodu.

Are you aware that your father is the only Nigerian that has taken the senior national team to the World Cup?

Oh, yes. He was and that record still remains till date.

Did he share his experience at that World Cup with you?

Yes, he did. I think it was a mixed experience for him. You know, taking the Nigerian team to the World Cup comes with a lot of pressure, a lot of pressure both from the players, from the management. My father, like you said, when he said something, he always stood by it. Everybody wants to go to the World Cup and that comes with a lot of pressure too. For instance, they said that they didn’t want him to take Nigeria to the World Cup. A lot of things were said about him then.

Did the pressure have any kind of effect on him?

No! That’s one thing about him. You can’t put pressure on him. You can’t put pressure on him because he had his ways of doing things. Once you start giving him pressure, the next thing you’d see, he would leave and come back to his house. He won’t even write a letter, he’d just leave and go to his house.

What did he do after the 2002 World Cup?

He continued working with FIFA and CAF. Don’t forget that he was still a member of their various technical committees.

What prompted the Modakeke community to give him a chieftaincy title?

The chieftaincy title we have in Modakeke is almost like the arrangement you have in Ibadan. We share similar chieftaincy arrangement where you have to be a Mogaji of a compound first and my father was made Mogaji of his family compound from where he was moving gradually up. He was the Otun Balogun by the time he died. I think he was next in line to the current king.

Did he ever dream of becoming Ogunsua of Modakeke?

Of course, that’s everybody’s dream once you are a chief in Modakeke. You want to become the king.

Was he awarded a national honour by the Federal Government for his services to the country?

No! People were clamoring for it, but he was not given.

Is anyone of you taking after him in terms of being a football coach and administrator?

Yes! I’m a licensed football coach and also an instructor. I also hold a PhD in sociology and psychology of sports. So, I’m the only one towing his line.

Did he in any way encourage you to do so?

Oh, he did, he encouraged me a lot. You know, I told you when he was in Trinidad and Tobago, I was with him for a year. I was also a coach with Joe Public’s football club.

What was the relationship between your father and Jack Warner?

They had a very cordial relationship. It was Jack Warner that invited my dad to come to Trinidad and Tobago when he saw what this man was doing with FIFA.

When he invited him, my father first refused but Jack Warner went to Sepp Blatter, the FIFA president, to convince my father to come to Trinidad and Tobago with him. So Blatter now persuaded my dad to go to Trinidad and Tobago to help Jack Warner with their football development programme there.

Did he express any kind of regrets looking back at his life with regards to his relationship in the global sporting community and local sporting community?

Not at all, he had no regrets at all. The only thing that normally pained him somehow is the way we handle football administration in this country. He always told us that the way we are handling football that we are not developing football. We are promoting football in Nigeria.

We are organising competitions but what about the coaches? He said, before you can develop football, you must develop the coaches because it is the coaches that will develop the players. If you are not developing the coaches, who is going to develop the players?

When was the last time you saw him, what was the occasion like?

Oh, I saw him the day he died and it was just so, you know… He was only sick for just two weeks and the last week, everything just got worse. He died peacefully.