Adegbami: Microfinance Banks Key To Achieving $1trn Economy Target

Dr. Elijah Adegbami, Managing Director/ CEO of Mainstreet Microfinance Bank Ltd., and current Chairman of the National Association of Microfinance Banks, Lagos, in this interview with Tony Chukwunyem, speaks on key financial issues in the country and how they affect the microfinance banking sector

The economy was a major issue last year following the reforms introduced by the current administration. Many companies struggled to survive. Can you give us a general overview? How did the tough economy affect Mainstreet Microfinance Bank and the MFB sector in Lagos State?

First, like you rightly said, the current administration introduced what we now recognize as reforms—meaning, a change in how things are done. The most significant aspects involved adjustments in the exchange rate and the removal of subsidies on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

There were also reductions in subsidies on electricity and other sectors, leading to increased prices across the board.

These changes created enormous pressure on citizens, with inflation surging and purchasing power severely eroded. People struggled to feed themselves and afford transportation due to skyrocketing costs.

This impact was widespread—it affected even the wealthy. Our business, being focused on the masses, is directly impacted by such developments. When people face hardship, it reflects on their ability to save or repay loans.

A debtor who’s hungry or ill will prioritize food and medicine before debt repayment. Beyond that, our operational costs have risen—transportation, energy, communication, everything.

I mean, we purchase things at astronomical prices; we also use energy to run our businesses. So yes, the reforms significantly affected us as an institution and also impacted the entire microfinance sector in Lagos, where I serve as Chairman of the association.

Another outcome of the reforms was the rise in interest rates. With fuel subsidies removed, FX liberalization, and rising energy costs driving inflation, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had to respond by tightening monetary policy.

One tool for curbing inflation is to raise interest rates, reducing access to money. However, we can’t increase our lending rates indiscriminately— our borrowers are already struggling to afford basic needs.

Lending has to do with the capacity of the people to repay loans. So, that limits economic activity and increases default risk. We had to navigate a very difficult period, but many of us have managed to stay afloat.

Thankfully, we are seeing signs of adaptation. What initially felt like a shock—such as PMS prices reaching N600 or N1,000 per litre and has now become normalized around N900. Businesses and consumers alike are adjusting. We are hopeful that things are going to be better.

Even before these reforms were introduced, many digital lenders or Fintech banks had entered the market, creating competition. People said that they were giving the commercial banks a run for their money. How has this affected MFBs?

It’s important to clarify that the CBN does not recognize a distinct category called “fintech banks.”

What we have are banks of various types: Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Development Finance Institutions, Merchant Banks, Microfinance Banks, and Mortgage Banks.

All these institutions, including us, adopt technology to varying degrees. Fintech simply refers to the use of financial technology. So, while some brands are seen as fintech players, all of us—including MFBs—use technology in service delivery.

In fact, we pioneered digital transformation long ago. Mainstreet MFB, for example, started agency banking as far back as 2009, introducing Point of Sale (PoS) terminals alongside another microfinance bank backed by a commercial bank.

What fintech players have done differently is that they focused solely on tech as their primary channel, which helped them scale faster.

They’ve raised the bar, and their entry has increased competition across the sector—even prompting commercial banks to restructure and launch fintech subsidiaries. Rather than seeing them as competitors, we view them as collaborators.

Interestingly, many of them operate under microfinance licenses and are members of our association. We learn from each other. However, they also face challenges, particularly with default rates. Some borrowers in Nigeria can take loans from multiple lenders simultaneously,

while others default over small amounts. These new entrants must learn the principles of prudent lending—we’ve been through it and understand that not every applicant should get a loan. So, in summary, the sky is wide enough for all birds to fly.

Come to think of it, the Nigerian population, some people say it is 220 million; some people are already even saying it is 250 million. Whichever way you look at it, we have the market. Our market is also a market that is growing. When you also look at the demographics, we have the youth. They are a large number.

There are concerns about shady digital lenders harassing borrowers online. Why can’t MFBs step in to serve these customers?

It’s a two-way issue—shady lenders and shady borrowers. Many of these borrowers know what they’re getting into and borrow without plans to repay. As MFBs, we’re bound by ethical standards and CBN regulations.

We can’t recklessly disburse funds. We handle depositors’ and shareholders’ money with accountability. Unlike some digital lenders, we don’t invite just anyone to borrow via the internet without due diligence. Our loan assessments consider both ability and willingness to repay.

Most of those who approach unregulated lenders do so because they can’t qualify for our loans. They prefer easy access to money, even if it comes with future harassment. That’s why we encourage people to patronize regulated institutions like ours. We offer stability, transparency, and protection under CBN guidelines.

After the recent revocation of some MFB licenses, how would you assess the strength of the MFB sector today? Are the days of frequent collapses over?

We live in a complex environment, and such collapses can’t be traced to a single factor. Economic volatility, policy inconsistency, poor management, and regulatory gaps have all played roles in the past.

For instance, in 2022, we experienced a period where people couldn’t withdraw cash despite having funds in the bank. Events like that—triggered by government policies—also strain institutions.

Operators (boards, management, staff), regulators, and the government, each have responsibilities. However, MFBs carry a heavy social burden.

We serve low-income populations who might otherwise be unemployed or dependent on public aid. These same people often deposit money with commercial banks but seek loans from us. That’s not sustainable.

Unfortunately, MFBs do not receive direct financial support from the government despite fulfilling a quasi-welfare role. If the government wants to truly support the grassroots, they should partner with and empower MFBs.

People often assume large corporations are the primary job creators, but that’s not true. SMEs account for the majority of employment and economic engagement, and they’re our main clientele.

As for the current strength of the sector—yes, we are stronger now. The CBN took action to remove non-viable MFBs, and some of those affected were allowed to return after meeting the necessary requirements.

That shows a commitment to sector stability. I encourage customers to save with us. If more people deposit with MFBs, we can offer loans at lower rates and circulate funds among SMEs, the middle class, and the active poor. Keeping funds only in commercial banks limits this opportunity.

What impact will the ongoing recapitalisation of the banking industry have on the MFB sector and how can MFBs help in the attainment of the $1 trillion economy goal?

First of all, you can have a $1 trillion economy that in terms of the real value, is not up $300 billion. This is because you know that at a time, Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) used to be about five hundred and something billion dollars. It came down.

Why did it come down? It is simply because it is measured in dollars and the naira has lost value against the dol – lar. The purchasing power is significantly eroded. It is then possible to have a $1 trillion economy and it is made up of poor people. Yes; the economy at large can grow but the majority of the people are in poverty.

What advice do you have specifically with regard to the expected $1 trillion economy impacting the people?

As a piece of advice, we should not be carried away by the $1 trillion economy goal. We can even have $3 trillion economy but the majority of the people will still be poor. The essence of government is about the people; it’s not about the amount that we are mentioning.

I appreciate the fact that President Bola Tinubu has this ambitious target, but I want to add that we should go beyond the size of the economy; we should drill down to the impact of policies on individuals and households.

That is the reason why MFBs are very important. They are the ones that go to the last mile. That is why we need support for that $1 trillion economy. That is why they need to support us; provide technical support, technical assistance and provide money that we can draw from based on specific standards that are already set.

Last word on the recapitalisation

One of the reasons the CBN felt the commercial banks needed to recapitalise, its for them to be able to support the $1 trillion economy. For you to run a big economy, your banks have to be big; they have to have capacity.

So from the information we are having, a number of commercial banks are already getting to that threshold especially those ones that went to the market early. Some of them, from every indication, will be able to cross the threshold.

Maybe a few can consider merger and acquisitions, but everything looks positive along that line.

All I’m going to say is that the government should be conscious of the impact of its policies on the individual and we are there to partner with the government to be able to get to the poor people, the middle class, the SMEs and to individuals who are poor, but they have energy that they want to deploy and they are serious.

