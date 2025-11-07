Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Sustainable Develop- ment Goals (SDGs) and former Lagos Deputy Governor, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, has hailed the Ojodu LCDA Chairman, Hon. David Odunmbaku, for bringing free healthcare to residents through Ojodu Medical Outreach Programme.

Orelope-Adefulire gave the commendation on Wednesday during a visit to the outreach held at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Ogba, Ikeja.

The week-long programme, organised in partnership with Eko Club Atlanta, USA, offers residents free malaria tests and treatment, dental care, cancer and tuberculosis screening, vision checks with free glasses, and general health education.

Describing the initiative as a direct reflection of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Orelope-Adefulire said it showed how effective leadership at the grassroots could improve lives.

“This is what good governance looks like when leaders put people first,” she said, praising Odunmbaku’s “giant strides” in upgrading three Primary Health Centres in the council into modern facilities.

Odunmbaku said the outreach was part of his H.E.Y.S Reloaded Agenda, focused on Health, Education, Youth and Women Empowerment, and Social Infrastructure.

“Since October 2023, over 700 residents have benefitted from free surgeries, and more than 5,000 have enjoyed medical missions and health outreaches,” he noted.

“We’ve also enrolled widows, the elderly, and people with disabilities into health insurance schemes to ensure nobody is left behind.” President of Eko Club Atlanta, Deji Ajiboye, also praised Odunmbaku for his passion for grassroots development.