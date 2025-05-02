Adefila: Every Role Has Its Frills, Thrills, Challenges

Share

Segun Adefila is a versatile actor, dancer, choreographer, theatre director, writer, singer, and poet. Fondly called Oriade, he is the founder and artistic director of the acclaimed Crown Troupe of Africa, a total-theatre company based in Lagos.

In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about this year’s World Dance Day, role of theatre and dance in society, even as he reflects on Crown Troupe of Africa, challenges, among other issues

Can you tell us about your journey into the world of performing arts. What inspired you to become a thespian?

Part my growing up years were spent in my hometown Omu Aran in Kwara State. I come from one of the ruling houses and at the time, the reigning king was from our Agbo Ile (loosely translated as compound).

While there, during masquerade festivals, the masquerades would come to the palace where I was raised, to perform for and pay homage to the king.

These colourful and spectacular performances happen to be very first exposure to the arts. In no time, my uncle (now late) made me my own costumes, and I started performing- as a child masquerade and this formed my traditional training in the arts.

But after a while, I was brought back to Lagos and city life soon took over, but the seed of the arts had been planted and it kept germinating even though as I grew up my father ensured I studied the sciences. While in elementary and high schools, I was very involved in artistic endeavours even as a science student.

I eventually completed my secondary education and my WAEC results were woeful because I failed two core science subjects, physics and chemistry. I had to drop the two subjects and replaced them with literature and government which came naturally to me with so much ease.

But this change had caused a major rift between my father and I so I left home and was on the streets till I found the arts or the arts found me- again. I joined a theatre company called the Black Image and got my informal training in the arts from there.

After this, my friends and I, started the Crown Troupe of Africa and the desire refine and improve made me go back to school. I gained admission to the department of creative arts, University of Lagos and obtained a degree from there. This was my formal training and from then till now, it has always been the arts for me.

How has your experience shaped your approach to directing and running a theatre company?

My traditional masquerade background helped to shape my creative career. The traditional masquerade is not merely for entertainment as it is also the watchdog of the society. The masquerade rises up to the occasion in times of triumph or tribulations.

Then the works of Wole Soyinka, Femi Osofisan, Chinua Achebe, Hubert Ogunde, and Fela began to open my eyes to new possibilities.

And working with and/or watching great ones like Ben Tomoloju, Chuck Mike, Bayo Oduneye, Jide Ogungbade, Felix Okolo,Muyiwa Oshinaike, and of course being taught in school by great mentors and teachers like Bode Osanyin, Laz Ekwueme, Duro Oni, Ajasin, Sotimirin, being eclectic was inevitable.

Forgive my immodesty here. I was trained and mentored by the best. Whatever I do today is merely an attempt at following the footsteps of the great ones before me.

What led you to found Crown Troupe of Africa, and what was your vision for it when you started?

Crown Troupe was founded by a group of friends. Arts brought us together.

We loved to sing, act, dance and just generally have fun. We didn’t plan to be anything.

We just loved our art but as the years went by, we began to find purpose. We started speaking with our arts and of course training other young people as well.

Over the years, what have been some of the most defining moments in your career?

Going back to school, honing my skills and being able to apply my talents.

Then meeting amazing human beings like Steve Rhodes, Francesca Emanuel, MD Yusuff, Chinweizu, Wole Soyinka and many amazing human beings who made me value myself more and helped me to understand what self-worth means.

And, of course, organisations like the Committee for Relevant Arts (CORA). It was through the platforms created by CORA that we began to find our voices and had more confidence to make our arts the way we make them. The CORA crowd was a critical crowd, very cerebral, hence our audacious approach to our creations.

As a director and choreographer, how do you approach interpreting a script or a dance piece?

First I try to get into the head of the playwright – if it’s á published text or try to get the idea of the story I want to tell. Then the next thing is how do we want physicalise this on stage and make it easily but brilliantly accessible to the audience.

Can you describe your creative process for developing new works?

How do you collaborate with writers, actors, and dancers? All I try to get from writers is what they have in their heads and then I try to avoid their interference. My actors and dancers on the other hand are so invaluable to me because of what we go through together. We explore and experiment together. Every work is like a jungle, and we try our best to make them as habitable as we can for the audience to ‘live’ in them- the imaginary world.

What themes or messages do you strive to communicate through your work?

This varies.

Having worked in the industry for several years, what changes have you observed in theatre and dance, and how do you think it has evolved?

Well, there is a kind of renaissance. People are putting up great works and of course there are more performance spaces. People have upped the ante.

What challenges do you think the theatre and dance community currently face, especially in the wake of recent global events?

Funding and structure.

How do you see the role of theatre and dance in society today?

Valuable but under utilised.

What impact do you hope your work has on audiences?

Positive impact. To make them reflect and engage.

As president of the dance guild, what initiatives are you currently focused on to support dancers and choreographers?

Our immediate challenge is to figure out how to bring harmony to the Guild. To let dancers see and believe in the power of unity and also the need for professional development. After this would be the drive for visibility.

How can theatre companies and artists better engage with their communities?

It’s simply by engaging the community. Come up with beneficial projects in the communities. Each community has its own peculiar needs, and theatre can be the voice to express these needs.

What advice would you give to aspiring artists looking to establish themselves in the industry?

Just roll up your sleeves and go for it. It may be a tough run but if it’s your call, it would be worth the effort.

Are there any specific roles, projects, or productions that hold a special place in your heart?

Every role has its frills and thrills and challenges, so they’re all special.

How do you balance your artistic endeavors with personal life, and what self-care practices do you prioritise?

Staying positive, happy and healthy.

What is next for you, both personally and for Crown Troupe?

A school and a theatre.

Are there any upcoming projects or collaborations that you are particularly excited about?

There are a couple of projects in the pipeline, but I am ‘Oliver Twist’.

If you could tackle any new theme or story in a future production, what would it be?

Africa needs to wake up from their slumber.

What legacy do you hope to leave in the arts community, and how would you like to be remembered?

Well, this is not for me to decide. But I won’t stop trying to be the best that I can be as a person and as an artist. That’s all I can control and not how I am perceived.

How would you describe this year’s edition of the World Dance Day as celebrated in Lagos by the Dance Guild?

This year’s edition demonstrated the resilience and passion not only of dancers but committed artists. It was an invigorating experience to see that indeed with a will comes a way.

Beyond the persona we encounter on stage, who really is Segun Adefila?

A human being who wants to be happy and see others happy.

Share