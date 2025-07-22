Adefaye, Fanimokun, Others for LASUSTECH Maiden LKJ Memorial Media Roundtable

The stage is set for the Maiden Lateef Jakande Memorial Media Roundtable to be hosted by the Department of Mass Communication, Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Ikorodu, Lagos, in collaboration with the DSE Foundation.

The event scheduled for Wednesday at the Ikorodu main campus of university, is dedicated and aimed to honour and celebrate the legacy of Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, a legendary Nigerian journalist, media icon, and first civilian Governor of Lagos State, as well as his monumental contributions to journalism, governance, and societal development while fostering meaningful discussions on the future of the media industry in Nigeria.

The inaugural roundtable with the theme: “Journalism in Digital Age: Lessons from Jakande’s Legacy,” will feature a lineup of discussants and distinguished media professionals, such as Mr Gbenga Adefaye, former Editor-in-Chief of Vanguard Newspapers and Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ); Mr Lekan Otufodunrin, a veteran journalist and media consultant; Mr Monzor Olowosago, a respected media practitioner with decades of experience in shaping Nigeria’s media landscape.

Other notable figures in the media and communication sector include the CEO of Journalism Clinic, Mr Taiwo Obe; and the General Manager, Lagos Television (LTV), Mrs Adesola Kosoko. The roundtable will be chaired by Chief Tunde Fanimokun, a prominent Nigerian civil servant and philanthropist, who served as the Permanent Secretary in Lagos State during the administration of Alhaji Jakande.

According to the organisers, the event will provide a platform for robust discussions, knowledge sharing, and networking among media professionals, academics, students, and stakeholders. The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Prof Oluwole Alabi, however, noted that topics at the roundtable would focus on Jakande’s enduring influence on journalism, the evolving role of the media in a digital age, and strategies for sustaining ethical and impactful reporting in Nigeria.

He described the event as not just a tribute, but a call to action for media practitioners and scholars to uphold the values of integrity, excellence and public service that Jakande exemplified. “We are immensely proud to host the maiden Lateef Jakande Memorial Media Roundtable, an event that celebrates the extraordinary legacy of a visionary who transformed journalism and governance in Nigeria.

"This roundtable is not just a tribute but also a call to action for media practitioners and scholars to uphold the values of integrity, excellence, and public service that Alhaji Jakande exemplified," he added.

The Head of Department, Dr Steven Anu’ Adesemoye reiterated the commitment of the department in advancing the ideals of impactful journalism and media education. He said: “The LKJ Media Roundtable is a testament to our department’s commitment to advancing the ideals of impactful journalism and media education.