Adefarasin: Pointing Stun Gun At Someone Is An Offence –Lagos CP

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, has said it is an offence to use a stun gun as a form of threat, or to create fear in the mind of another person, with reference to the case of the Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin.

Jimoh said this on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily programme yesterday, while giving an update on the case.

Recall that Pastor Paul Adefarasin turned himself in to the Lagos State Police Command following the circulation of a viral video allegedly showing him holding a firearm during an encounter with a content creator in Lagos.

According to the Lagos Police Commissioner, “Nothing is an offence under the law, except what the law states to be an offence.

“Even under the Fire Arms Act, if you fashion out anything that is not metal, like wood, and you make it look like a gun, and you use that guise to take possession of property from another person, you have committed armed robbery.

“So, pointing a stun gun at another individual and sending that threat and fear to such a person at that particular time constitutes an offence. “So, the police are doing everything in line with the law.

“He was invited; a letter of invitation was sent to him. In fact, we had prepared our warrant of arrest, in case he refused to comply with the invitation.

“But he turned himself in and was questioned by a team of investigators, who were already on the matter before he turned himself in. “The matter is still undergoing further investigation.

As the PPRO has informed the public, what was recovered from him was a stun gun, not a lethal weapon. But it is prohibited riot equipment which we are investigating.

“We further questioned him (as to) why he pointed such to another individual.” Furthermore, the police commissioner said the person at whom the object was pointed will also be invited to give a statement regarding the incident.

He said: “It is equally on social media that the person he pointed it to is a content creator. And we are taking a statement from him as soon as he equally gets to us because we have got his address and we’re going to get him to make a statement in that regard.

“So, the pastor is still under investigation. Though he has been granted bail, but we will continue with the investigation and make the outcome of the investigation public for all Nigerians to know.”

