Adedoyin Oseni: My Latest Single, ’Malo’, Shows Another Side Of Me

…says African identity gives his music character, authenticity

Adedoyin Oseni is a UK-based Nigerian gospel saxophonist, singer, and songwriter whose music fuses gospel, Afro-influences, highlife, and R&B with his soulful saxophone performances. In addition to his music, Oseni is also a philanthropist and mentor, committed to uplifting communities and emerging artists. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about his creative process, his latest single, ‘Malo’, which is set to be released this month. He also shares his thoughts on Gospel music and other issues

In a matter of days, you will be releasing your latest single, ‘Malo’, a love-inspired composition accompanied by both audio and visuals. Tell us about it and what inspired it.

Malo means Don’t Go in Yoruba. It’s a love-inspired piece that captures affection, longing, and connection. I wanted to create something soft, soulful, and relatable — blending Afro-R&B elements with smooth saxophone lines. The inspiration came from observing love in its purest form, not just between partners, but also as an expression of valuing someone deeply and wanting them close. The song was originally written by my friend Olakunle Akande.

You’re signed to no label but independently manage your releases. Is this deliberate? Why?

Yes, it’s deliberate. Independence gives me freedom — both creatively and spiritually. I have had the opportunity over time but they didn’t meet with my trajectory. When I get a solid one, I will consider it.

You’ve released several singles and projects, including: ‘Jelenke Ilife’ (2024), Alagbara (2024), ‘Victory Praise’, ‘Incense’, ‘Elu Agogo’, as well as ‘Breathe’ (series of instrumental journals and devotionals). What inspired these singles?

Each one came from a place of encounter or reflection. ‘Jelenke Ilife’, I personally love African highlife, so my sound is rooted in it and ‘Alagbara’ are rooted in worship, supremacy and the power of God. ‘Victory Praise’ is about celebration; ‘Incense’ is about prayer rising to heaven; ‘Elu Agogo’ is about cultural praise particularly Christmas and celebration of Christ; and ‘Breathe’ was a devotional series where I poured out instrumental sounds for motivation, journal, prayers, through the saxophone.

Any plans to revisit any or all of them?

Definitely. Some of them will be reimagined with collaborations, live sessions, or extended versions. Music evolves, and I believe revisiting them can give them a new life for audiences who may not have caught them the first time.

What should your teeming fans in particular, and Nigerians in general expect from your latest single and after its release?

They should expect something fresh, heartfelt, and different from my usual gospel-centered pieces. ‘Malo’ shows another side of me — the romantic, soulful side — yet still grounded in positivity and love. After its release, fans can expect more fusions, more live experiences, and consistent creativity.

What drew you to the saxophone initially, and how did you discover its power in gospel music?

The saxophone has a voice-like quality that touched me deeply. The first time I heard was KennyG which my Uncle, Stanley played while I was younger, I realized it could carry emotions words often cannot. It became a spiritual instrument for me, a way to minister without speaking. Being in music ministry is a call for service for me

How do you blend gospel with Afro-influences, highlife, and R&B while maintaining authenticity in each genre?

I don’t force the blend. I allow my African heritage, gospel roots, and global influences to flow naturally. The saxophone acts as the bridge — it can be jazzy, soulful, or traditional depending on the rhythm underneath. Authenticity comes from staying true to who I am.

Can you walk us through your creative process when composing a new piece?

It usually starts with a melody or rhythm in my head. I record it quickly, then build around it with chords and instrumentation. Sometimes the sax leads the way, sometimes it’s the beat.

Which artists or musical traditions have most influenced your unique sound?

Gospel legends like KennyG, Beejay Sax, Damilola Bekes and Nathaniel Bassey have influenced me, but also African highlife traditions, R&B greats, and even jazz icons. My sound is a marriage of all those streams.

How has your sound evolved since your first recordings?

It’s become more mature. Earlier, I focused more on technique, now I focus on emotion, storytelling, and connecting with listeners. Depends on the lens we see life.

What’s been the most challenging aspect of establishing yourself in the gospel music industry?

Reaching wider audiences. Independent artists often have to double up as their own managers and promoters, which can be demanding.

How do you balance your roles as instrumentalist, vocalist, and songwriter?

I let the project decide. Some songs are purely instrumental, some need vocals, and others need both. I try not to force one role over the other. I also have mentors who guide me.

How important is it to you that your music reflects your African heritage?

Very important. From rhythms to languages, I like to weave in African identity. It gives my music character and authenticity.

In what ways does your faith inform your artistic choices?

Relevance and honesty. I want each project to be true to me and to connect with people in a real way.

How do you see your music serving both entertainment and ministry purposes?

I want people to enjoy the groove, dance, and relax, but at the same time feel uplifted or inspired. Music should do both.

What role does improvisation play in your live performances?

A big role. Improvisation allows me to connect with the crowd in real time and make every performance unique.

Tell us about your philanthropic work and what causes matter most to you.

I’m passionate about empowering young people and uplifting the Black and African community. I also support causes that focus on access to education, cultural identity, and giving artists platforms to shine.

How do you identify and support emerging artists?

I look for passion first, then discipline. I mentor by giving them performance opportunities, sharing knowledge, and connecting them with networks I’ve built.

Can you share a story about an artist you’ve mentored who’s made significant progress?

Yes, I’ve mentored a few younger saxophonists and singers who are now confidently performing in events. Seeing them grow into their sound and calling gives me great joy.

Where do you see gospel music heading, especially with genre fusion becoming more common?

Gospel music is expanding globally. With Afrobeat, R&B, and even EDM influences, it’s reaching new audiences. The message is the same, but the sound is adapting — and that’s powerful.

What are your goals for expanding your reach while staying true to your roots?

I want to take African gospel fusion to the world stage — touring, collaborating internationally, and building platforms for others — while still maintaining my African identity and spiritual depth.

Are there any dream collaborations you hope to pursue?

Absolutely. Collaborating with Nathaniel Bassey, Sinach, or international artists like Kirk Whalum and Jonathan Butler would be a dream.

What legacy do you want to leave through your music and community work?

A legacy of inspiration. I want people to say my music lifted them spiritually and emotionally, and that I opened doors for others to step into their craft.

What keeps you grounded despite your success?

Faith, family, and remembering where I started. Knowing it’s all grace and opportunity keeps me humble.

How do you recharge creatively?

By retreating into prayer, traveling, and listening to other genres. Sometimes silence is also the best reset.

What’s something about you that might surprise your fans?

That I enjoy quiet walks and I’m actually very reflective. On stage I’m expressive, but off stage I love simplicity and stillness.