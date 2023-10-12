Adedokun Shares Insights On Talent Acquisition, Navigating Digital Era

In the ever-evolving landscape of talent acquisition, Oreoluwa Adedokun stands as a guiding force, seamlessly navigating the digital era with unparalleled insights. As the Manager of Talent Acquisition EMEA at Bentley Systems, Oreoluwa sheds light on the transformative power of technology in shaping the future of recruitment.

In a candid conversation, Oreoluwa emphasizes the significance of leveraging cutting-edge tools and platforms to streamline talent acquisition processes.

He said, “In today’s digital age, embracing technology is not just an option; it’s a necessity. From AI-driven recruitment tools to data analytics, these innovations empower us to make informed decisions and enhance the overall candidate experience.”

Oreoluwa’s approach extends beyond the mere adoption of technology; it’s about understanding the human side of recruitment in a tech-driven world.

Speaking further, he remarked, “While technology is a powerful ally, the human touch remains irreplaceable. Building meaningful connections with candidates, understanding their aspirations, and aligning them with the right opportunities—these aspects define a successful talent acquisition strategy.”

The Manager of Talent Acquisition EMEA recognizes the impact of social media in talent sourcing and employer branding. “Platforms like LinkedIn provide a unique space for professionals to connect and share insights. It’s not just about finding talent; it’s about showcasing our company culture and values. Social media has transformed the way we build relationships in the professional realm.”

Oreoluwa’s insights transcend the conventional boundaries of talent acquisition, delving into the realm of diversity and inclusion. “In a digital era, diversity is not just a buzzword; it’s a business imperative.

Technology allows us to cast a wider net and attract candidates from diverse backgrounds. Fostering an inclusive workplace is not only ethically essential but also a strategic advantage for organizational success.”

As he navigates the digital landscape, Oreoluwa remains attuned to the rapid changes and challenges. “Continuous learning is key in this dynamic environment. Staying updated on emerging technologies, and industry trends, and adapting our strategies accordingly ensures that we stay ahead in the talent acquisition game.”

In Oreoluwa’s narrative, the digital era becomes a canvas for innovative talent acquisition practices, where technology and humanity converge for the success of both candidates and organizations alike.