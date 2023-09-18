Adedipe: Removal of fuel subsidy was ‘inevitable’

Founder and Chief Consultant of B. Adedipe Associates Limited (BAA Consult), Dr. ‘Biodun Adedipe, has described the removal of fuel subsidy as an “inevitable” step that the Federal Government had to take, “given the humongous cost and fraud” that the country was recording with the retention of the subsidy.

He stated this at the FirstBank Corporate Customer Engagement Forum held in Lagos on Friday. In his presentation at the event, entitled, “Thriving in transition: Financial strategies for changing times,” Adedipe, who was the guest speaker at the forum, cited data which showed that: “$10.7 billion (was) lost annually to PMS subsidy and inefficiencies associated with the purchase, distribution and sale of PMS.”

He also cited data showing that “during 2014-2022, N11.5 trillion was spent funding subsidy compared to N7 trillion for Defence, N6.2 trillion for Education and N4.2 trillion for Health.”

The financial experts also said that the unification of exchange rates was “inevitable,” adding, however, that the move has, “dire consequences.”

According to him, the exchange rates unification has made, “all Nigerian businesses” to shrink in dollar terms; made most Nigerians poorer (because of high import dependency) and led to a contraction of the economy in dollar terms.

He stated that the removal of fuel subsidy and exchange rate unifification resulted in increased cost of living and increased cost of doing business(including exchange losses) as well as agitation for wage and pension increase, stressing that there is “need for priority and strategy reset.”

He, however, noted that the devaluation of the naira, occasioned by the exchange rates unification, has boosted cash inflows into the Federation account- N1.9 trillion in July and N886 billion shared.

Similarly, he said that despite the current tough times in the country, “Nigeria is a place to be because it is a market that is growing and has potential to grow more.”

Responding to a question at the event, the financial expert said that he was not in support of naira redenomination at this time as the country had not met the three conditions- out of control inflation, extremely low value of the local currency and the cost of a meal for a little boy- that usually necessitate such a move.

He warned that should the country redenominate at this time, it will, in a few years from now, return to addressing the same problem of inflation and weak naira.

Earlier, in his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, FirstBank Group, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, reiterated the bank’s commitment to understanding the peculiar needs of its customers in order to ensure improved service delivery.

Adeduntan, who was represented at the event by the Group Executive, Technology, Digital Innovation & Services, at FirstBank, Mr. Callistus Obetta, expressed the hope that presentations and discussions at the forum, which focused on highly topical issues and the Nigeria economic outlook after 100 days of a change in government in the country, would play a critical in giving the customers’ businesses the, “desired leap in the remaining months of the year.”

According to him, FirstBank’s strong H1’23 results, in which it made an impressive, record-breaking Profit Before Tax of N188.8 billion, up 214.6 per cent y-o-y and grew its total assets as well as customer deposits to N13.6 trillion and N8.8 trillion respectively , amongst several other remarkable indices, was made possible by the support of its customers, partners and stakeholders.

He announced that FirstBank was awarded the “Best Corporate Bank in Western Africa 2023” by Global Banking and Finance Awards amongst other high-profile global recognitions.

Also, in her presentation, Head, Treasury Sales and Derivatives Marketing at FirstBank, Mrs. Adeola Abioye, noted that the depletion of the country’s foreign exchange reserves has been steeper in the last one month.

She said that unless issues surrounding forex backlogs are resolved, liquidity will continue to be tight in the forex market and that the gap between the official and parallel markets rates will further widen especially as the deadline for the payment of school fees approaches.

She, however, said that there are ongoing talks between the Bankers’ Committee and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to tackle the forex backlogs, adding that a resolution might be reached on Friday