Adedipe: Nigeria Already Saved N37trn From Fuel Subsidy Removal Till Date

Renowned economist and Founder/Chief Consultant, B. Adedipe Associates Limited (BAA Consult), Dr Biodun Adedipe, has disclosed that Nigeria has saved an estimated N37 trillion from fuel subsidy since the presidential announcement in 2023.

Dr Adedipe, who is also a Professor of Practice, James Hope University, made this revelation during the investiture of Dr. (Mrs.) Markie Idowu, as the new National Institute of Credit and Administration (NICA) President and other Governing Council Members in Lagos yesterday.

He explained that the move by President Bola Tinubu to remove subsidy was to open up more credit into the country’s economy, especially the Federation Account. He said: “Now in context of all our conversation todayTransformation.

Now since President Bola Tinubu came into office on May 29, 2023, there have been a lot of major policy shifts in Nigeria and if you can’t them, you probably get up to 30 or more.

But what I have done in the slide there which I believe NICA would send to every attendees is to summarise them in one just single slide. And that is one; speaking to the one we all make noise about exchange rate unification. And then of course, fuel subsidy removal.

“In a conversation I had on my way to the Port Harcourt airport, I was discussing with one of the directors of Stanbic IBTC and I pointed out to him that between the time the announcement of removal of fuel subsidy was made, by the way, the announcement was just to formalise it.

“The removal of fuel subsidy actually happened in December 2021 when the former president, Muhammadu Buhari signed the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) into an Act.

“The only provision was that he said, section 205 – 208 of that Act should not be implemented until 18 months time. And I said at a commercial interview at Channels TV I was asked that question what do you make of it? I said very simple. That was January 2022.