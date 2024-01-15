Adedipe forecasts 3.47% GDP growth this year

The Founder and Chief Consultant of B. Adedipe Associates Limited (BAA Consult), Dr. ‘Biodun Adedipe, has said that Nigeria’s economy will likely grow at about 3.47 per cent this year compared with an estimated growth of 2.45 per cent for 2023. The financial expert, who made the prediction in his presentation at First Bank of Nigeria Limited’s Nigeria Economic Outlook 2024, in Lagos on Friday, said the expected growth will be supported by factors such as, the country’s youthful and rapidly growing population, rapid urbanization, deepening internet penetration, improvement in infrastructure and the continuation of deep reforms by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

He also said that the Federal Government’s record N28.7 trillion 2024 budget as well as the aggregate N16.49 trillion state governments’ budgets would stimulate the economy this year and create opportunities for growth. Adedipe argued that with most experts predicting that the country’s economy will grow above three per cent this year, it behoved Nigerians to tap into the existing numerous opportunities in the environment to grow their businesses. According to him, “the economy will likely grow at about 3.47 per cent, the World Bank’s forecast is 3.3 per cent. Everybody is projecting the Nigerian economy to grow above three per cent. So the message to you then is that if the economy you are operating in will grow, why don’t you also think of what to do in order to grow your business.” The financial expert said he is expecting a likely average inflation rate of 23.47 per cent for the year adding that while the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) may slightly in- crease the benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) in the first half of the year in order to curb inflation, the apex bank is likely to reduce rates in H2’2024 in line with President Tinubu’s wish for lower interest rates. On the exchange rate, Adedipe said his firm envis- ages exchange rate stability for Q1’2024, stating that: “We expect average official rate at N900/$1 and Parallel Market average of N1,235/$1.”

He, however, said that if he were in a position to advise the President, he would rec- ommend that the apex bank should, “take a second look” at its exchange rate unification policy. According to him, while the policy has several benefits, including resulting in more money being received by the three tiers of government from the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), it has led to the devaluation of the naira on the official market, thereby fuelling inflation as merchandise traders price their products based on the local currency’s value on the official market. He also stated that bank lending rate will remain in double digits this year and follow MPR adjustments, adding that Non Performing Loans (NPLs) in banks will slightly increase in Q4’ 2023 and Q1’24. Earlier in his remarks, the Managing Director/CEO of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, said that the economic outlook presented by the bank was in line with its efforts to continue to support its customers as it has consistently done through different economic cycles over the last 120 years. He stated that 2024 offers the bank’s customers the opportunity to refresh and rethink their businesses to realign with the opportunities available in the current environment. He said: “For us as Nigerians I think the year started on a very strong footing with President Bola Tinubu signing the 2024 appropriation bill into law with a record proposed spending of N28.7 trillion which is the highest in the history of the country in nominal terms. “More exciting is the fact that about N10 trillion is budgeted for capital expenditure. By implication there would be significant spending that would create enough stimulus within the economy that would allow significant and serious players to be able to tap into the growth and aspirations of the government.”

Dr Adeduntan assured the customers that FirstBank remains very committed to supporting their businesses. He said: “We see ourselves as your trusted business advisor, the institution you can always count on either in terms of financing or providing real business advice or even just being there for you at all the time. So you can always count on us.” The hybrid event also featured a panel session during which the Special Adviser to the President on Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Executive Director, Corporate Banking at First Bank, Oluwatosin Adewuyi and leading data analyst, Babajide Ogunsanwo, shed insights on the theme of the event.