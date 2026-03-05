Adedipe Congratulates Oyedele On Ministerial Appointment

Barrister Adebiyi Alex-Adedipe, an aspirant for Akure North and South Federal Constituency, has congratulated Mr Taiwo Oyedele, on his appointment as the Minister of State for Finance by President Bola Tinubu.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, March 5, 2026, Adedipe appreciated the President for the honour bestowed on Ondo State with Oyedele’s appointment.

He commended the Minister-nominee for his dedication during his service as Chairman, Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, as well as his professionalism in the public and private sectors over the years.

READ ALSO:

Adedipe expressed confidence that under Oyedele’s leadership, the Ministry of Finance will experience strengthened fiscal management, transparency, and effective policy implementation, leveraging his experience and years of service as an economist and public service expert.

He urged Nigerians, especially the people of Ondo State where he hails from, to support him in his new role while wishing him success as he assumes this responsibility in driving economic progress and financial prudence for the nation.