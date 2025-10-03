Adedimeji, Femi Branch Other Nollywood Stars In ‘The Gods Have Spoken’ Opera At Terra Kulture

An ensemble of acclaimed Nollywood stars, including Lateef Adedimeji, Femi Branch, and Omowunmi Dada, is set to trade the silver screen for the stage in an ambitious new opera titled ‘The Gods Have Spoken‘. The production is scheduled for a two-day run at Lagos’s Terra Kulture on October 18 and 19.

The project, written by Taiye Adeola and directed by filmmaker Muyideen ‘Lala’ Oladapo, was unveiled to journalists in Lagos on Tuesday. Director Lala described it as a significant “deviation from the norm,” promising audiences a chance to see their favourite screen actors in a completely new and challenging element.

“Opera is a play in the form of music and art where the singers and instrumentalists perform in a theatrical way. Every line will be acted out in the form of a song,” he said. “I chose to perform The Gods Have Spoken because the message mirrors society. It’s a story that gives hope to the common man in their pursuit of destiny.”

Highlighting the scale of the production, the director noted that the 40-page script is supported by over 140 pages of music and will feature a cast and crew of more than 80 people. Adding to the promise of a unique experience, Adeaga Mofopefoluwa, the music director, assured the audience of a fresh theatrical encounter.

“‘The Gods Have Spoken’ is a peculiar play with a unique message for the audience. We’ve been working on the music score, orchestrating the performance to deliver something different from what people have seen before,” he said.

Other film stars expected to perform in the stage play include Lizzy Jay and Tunji Sotiminrin. Sotimirin also described the opera as “a tiny script with a unique, significant message” that aims to “celebrate the common man’s voice and equip them”.