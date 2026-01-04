Adedeji Urges Nigerians To Read Tax Act, Ignore Rumours

The Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji, has urged Nigerians to disregard rumours surrounding the newly enacted Tax Act and instead study the law to understand how it affects them.

Adedeji also alerted security agencies to rumours of impending protests against the tax reforms by some individuals.

He spoke on Sunday during an interview on Arise Television, where he cautioned Nigerians against being misled by misinformation surrounding the reforms.

According to him, citizens should carefully study the provisions of the tax laws and assess how they apply to them, rather than relying on rumours or calls for mass action.

“The only message I have for Nigerians is that people should not listen to rumours. They should analyse the data as it affects them. They should wait for the result, not mass or mob action,” the NRS chairman said.

He noted that calls to suspend the implementation of the tax laws are unconstitutional, stressing that laws passed by the National Assembly cannot be suspended by individuals or pressure groups.

“No individual, except in an emergency, can suspend the law. The law passed by the National Assembly is the law,” he said.

Adedeji explained that the tax reform bills underwent extensive consultations, including public hearings at the National Assembly for over six months, before their passage.

Ruling out any suspension of the law, he said only amendments could be made where legitimate grievances exist.

“Implementation has started. People have started to see the results, and now they say they want to go on protest.

“I am using this opportunity to call on all security agencies to be on alert,” he said.

He added that the protests were unlikely to be driven by the poor, whom the reforms are designed to protect, but by unpatriotic individuals seeking to frustrate the benefits of the policy.

Adedeji said tax reform was one of the campaign promises of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Tax reform is one of the promises made by Mr. President from his inaugural speech because we have all seen that the fragmented tax system we had could not sustain the kind of development he envisioned.

“That is why, from the beginning, he made it a point of duty to reform the tax system, which is the foundation of any sustainable economy in the world,” he said.

He recalled that President Tinubu set up a committee headed by Taiwo Oyedele, which spent one year consulting widely with various stakeholders.

“The committee gathered data, followed due process, and put the plan together. The President then sent it to the National Assembly, where all legislative procedures were followed, including public hearings and stakeholder engagements.

“The process was not done in secret. It culminated in June when the President assented to the bills passed by the National Assembly and they were gazetted,” Adedeji said.

He added that controversies were expected with any major reform, noting that some people preferred the status quo or did not want the reforms to succeed.

“All these are expected and should not distract us from the real focus of the reform,” he said.

The implementation of the new tax laws commenced on January 1, following the unveiling of the new corporate identity of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), formerly known as the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).