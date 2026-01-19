Adedeji: No Place For Political Interference In Nigeria Revenue Service

At a recent session with the media on the television programme, “Journalists Hangout,” the Executive Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji, shed light on key areas of the new tax laws, including the role of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), the successor organization to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Tony Chukwunyem reports

How will you describe your organisation’s transition from Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), to the NigeriaRevenue Service (NRS)?

For us, there is not much difference because this is coming from the promise made by Mr. President during his inaugural speech when he said that one of his aims and goals is to remove multiple taxation and to provide a conducive environment for business to grow because his aim is to tax prosperity, not poverty.

His aim is to tax the return, not investment. So it is in fulfillment of Mr. President’s goal and vision that we have this landmark tax law.

So when you talk about the feeling about the transition from FIRS to the Nigeria Revenue Service(NRS), it is a feeling of an achievement that one of the promises of Mr. President during our own lifetime is being achieved.

So we thank God for the courage that Mr. President has displayed. We thank the National Assembly for their support. And most importantly, we thank the taxpayers for this long-awaited reform. So the feeling is good and we are looking forward to start seeing the benefits of this wonderful landmark taxes act that we have.

What specific transition framework has been put in place to ensure operational continuity as the FIRS evolves into the NRS, particularly regarding ongoing tax collection audits and enforcement activities?

If you look at the whole law, the procedure or the process as put together in the acts, you remember that Mr. President signed or assented to the law in June last year. And in there, the transition provisions have been provided in those acts that we have.

Don’t forget that Nigeria is a democratic government and we operate by rule of law. So the law that has been passed by National Assembly included all the provisions that are there for us to follow. So as an implementation agency that we are, the transition framework is very clear in the law.

You will observe that two of the lawsstarted immediately after the assent. But because of the national tax policy that stipulates that when you have changes in the rates of any tax or you have major changes that you put in place in tax, you must give minimum of three months to the businesses for them to adjust and also for us to prepare, so considering the quantum of the changes and reform, Mr. President and the National Assembly agreed that the tax act and tax administration will commence as assented to in June by first of January, 2026.

The operational framework is what we’ve been doing in the last six months. So you can see that the transition is smooth apart from the rumors that you have heard. Now you can the positive response to the acts that have been passed.

The engagement continues and we just plead with Nigerians to assess this tax law as it affects them based on facts and data, not on rumors.

You can see now that today is the 13th of January and all those myths such as, that if you don’t describe the balance in youraccount, the money will be taxed and things like that, Nigerianshave seen that this is not the case; that the intent of the reform is to harmonize taxes collection, to modernize the tax collection and to simplify the tax process.

Under the new tax laws, there is this item, the Development Levy, which we would want you to throw more light on.

Before now, we have what we called earmarked taxes. You have education tax, you have Police trust fund, you had so many ofthem… uncountable, which make it very difficult for businessesto plan because they don’t know which one we are going to introduce again.

But with this one item, which we call Development tax, is a summation of all these earmarked taxes. I have to clarify this because a lot of people still miscommunicatethat we have another tax called development tax.

]No, it is aconsolidation of all the earmarked taxes that we are already paying today into one, to simplify compliance and also to help businesses plan appropriately.

So that’s what we’ve done. And, if you look at it, that will lead to an increase in what we commit to education, whether through student loan or through tax fund, and including all other development activities, including security, there have been new addition to that sharing of development levy.

Talking about the new tax regime, how significant are the provisions in the laws?

When you say new tax regime, like I said, just to put it on record, this is the first significant tax reform of fiscal reformssince Nigeria attained independence in 1960.

Just to put it in perspective until now, the tax stamp duty act was stamp duty of 1939. And no democratic government has done anything, thisphenomenal in the tax reform that we’ve done.

So these come as a result of a lot of consultation based on experience and what we think we need to do to remove challenges to business development, to prosperity growth in our country. So the way they call it a tax regime makes it look as if it’s something difficult or something we have come to impose.

It’s actually the process or the reform that we put together to actually simplify tax administration in Nigeria. The reform issignificant in that it simplifies the tax collection process.

It amortizes all the tax laws scattered in more than 62 books into just one book. It also empowers NRS beyond tax collection to revenue intelligence and also gives us the platform to actually use technology and digital tools to actually drive revenue collection for the prosperity of Nigeria.

So the NRS, as it is now, is not only rebranding, it is total system upgrade; it’s total institutional upgrade to support the renewed hope agenda of the country and to support sustainable development.

The man Zacchaeus

in the Bible was a tax collector and here you are, you are Nigeria’s number one tax collector. Would you say you’ve always wanted to be a tax collector so that you can align with your name? That’s the first question. Then tell us what this new tax reform means to the ordinary Nigerian. How do ordinary Nigerians benefit from this new tax reform?

The first question, honestly, it is God Almighty that put that together. You know that I was too young when I was born to name myself. Also, I’m here by the grace of God and the magnanimity of Mr. President. So, I don’t have any answer for that first question; that is between God and Mr. President.

For the second question that you asked, what is in this for the ordinary citizen? Number one is that we have simplified the tax collection process through these acts.

Number two is that we’ve harmonized all taxes into one book, which lead to simplification of compliance. And if you look at the exemption list, 90 percent of disposable income of poor people is on food and transport. If you look at the tax act, all these are exempted from transactional taxes, food and transportation.

So for the common man, it is a relief. Also for low salary earners, you will see fromthe table that has been put out, that the lower cadre have reduction in their tax and by the time their salary is being paid by this end of January, the salary earner in that lower cadre will confirm that there is a reduction in their taxes compared to what they paid under the old law.

Another major thing is that because we’ve removed a lot of the tax issues for businesses, there is creation of prosperity for Nigeria, because when companies do well and prosper, they employ more people and then the prosperity trickles down to all Nigerians.

The aim of Mr. President, as I said, is to remove all the challenges so that we can grow the pie, so that prosperity in Nigeria can grow. We can then have a competitive economic environment that will lead prosperity for all. And that is the intent.

So I plead with Nigerians to just support the government, support us, and very soon people will see the benefits of this wonderful reform as part of what Mr. President has been doing since his inauguration.

You’re asking Nigerians for support so that this whole thing can be an unquestionable success, but some are even demanding that you suspend the implementation of the new tax laws for six months. Then there was also the scathing criticism by KPMG. How would you respond to all of this?

Okay, thank you very much. I’ve said it earlier that the suspension of law has no place in a democratic setting. When a law is passed, it becomes law. So anybody that asks for suspension of the law possibly does not really understand what he is asking for.

Let me explain. The law has been passed; Mr. President has assented to it and it has become law. The only one condition under which a law can be suspended is when you have a state of emergency. Through the grace of God, we are in a state of peace; we are not in state of emergency. So calling for suspension of law has no place in democratic setting.

Now, in case people still do not understand why the law cannot be suspended. Remember that the old laws we used to collect taxes have been repealed, meaning that we don’t have any law other than this law that we have. The only instru‑ ment I have as a revenue collecting agency is the law. And that is what we use to collect money.

So when you suspend the law, what it means is that you don’t have any basis for collection. So if I collect your money, I be‑ come an armed robber. And the‑ way you can extend that is to ask whether we can survive the next six months as they have requested without the collection oftaxes in Nigeria? So tell me how you will survive.

Any sustainable economy relies on such collection because that is the only way that you run a sustainable economy. So when people say that, is it that they don’t understand? There is no place in the law that allow us, whether the President, or anybody to suspend the law as passed by National Assembly, except possibly court judgments or any other legal instrument.

There is a second layer to the question, the criticism from KPMG. Okay, like I said, if you fol‑ low the news, you will see that I had a meeting with them in my office where we had a conversation. And I want people to know that it’s not that we are opposed to criticism.

This is because, as I just explained, in the history of Nigeria, we’ve not had this type of landmark tax act. So it is expected that people, either they don’t un‑ derstand, or they don’t have the context or they misinterpret what they read because it is new. And this is allowed.

Like I explained to KPMG also, and how in their own magnanimous state, they also saw that it was true that they criticized the law based on the level of understanding they had. But now they are better informed and you can also confirm from their state‑ ments; we are on the same page.

We welcome all criticisms, all observations that will lead to the perfect implementation of the law. So there is no problem with their criticism.

How will the new governance structure of the NRS strengthen institutional independence, reduce political interference, and generally improve accountability and revenue administration compared to the former FRS model?

Thank you for that question. In your introduction, you remember that you listed the laws that have been passed. One of them isthe Nigeria Revenue Service Estab‑ lishment Act. All thegovernance structure has been put in there by the National Assembly.

We have the Ministry; we have the President. So the governance structure is done in such a way that it eliminates manual intervention in adminis‑ tration and reduces unnecessary bureaucratic delay and promotes the use of technology to do revenue collection.

So, as I have said earlier, or at some other forum, that the Nigeria Revenue Service is not political revenue service. So, political interference has no place in the Nigeria Revenue Service. Why? Because we have laws and we follow laws. And don’t forget the relation‑ ship between the NRS and thetax‑ payer is that of the vineyard and the gardener.

It is in our interest that the taxpayers actually do well because it is in their prosperity that we also prosper. Don’t forget, the focus of Mr. President is to tax prosperity, not poverty. It is to tax the return, not investment; to focus on the fruits and not the seed.

So for us to do that there has to be a symbiotic relationship between us as service provider and taxpayer. So the governance structure actually helps and gives more to taxpayers in self-service, and in eliminating manual intervention, reduces the level of audits because we’ve now provided one-stop shop for taxpayers.

So you don’t need to move from one agency to another, which is the aim of the reform. Our role is just to collect. And when you know that you have to just go to one place, so there will not be any need for any political interference, which we’ve never had even as Federal Inland Revenue Service.

And now, the law is more strengthened to make sure that governance is accountable and then we’re responsible to the National Assembly as prescribed by the law.

Will Nigerians now need to fill a tax form every month or once a year? Is everybody, both high and low income earners, are they required to fill this tax form?

Okay, let me explain and I will talk in general terms. When they say tax filing, this is different from tax payment. If you’ve been to any advanced country, tax filing is just to give us your data, that I am a taxable person, this is my total in‑ come, this is how much I’ve paid as taxes, and all this is just for data gathering.

And majority of this in‑ dividual tax filing actually happens at the state level, because remem‑ ber that Nigeria is a federation, has a federation setting. The personal income tax is purely the responsibility of states. It is individual state’s internal revenue service that administers the collection of Pay As You Earn (PAYE) from the states.

For Federal, Nigeria Revenue Service concentrates on collection from majorly the corporate income taxes, which is done annually, because company income tax, except for specialized petroleum industry, pays once in a year, except you request for instrumental payment, which is separate arrangement. And for individual payee, tax is deducted before the salary is being paid, which is done monthly.

So on filing, nothing has changed, and as I’ve said, filing is different from payment. Filing is just keeping your record, whether you have something to pay or not, you have to file if you are a taxable person, whether company or an individual.

So this one has not added any burden to taxpayer in form of tax filing, other than to simplify it, and most of this filing nowadays is through the system. Remember I said the new thing the Nigeria Rev‑ enue Service is bringing on board is the use of technology and data intelligence to gather data and also to analyze them.