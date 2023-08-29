Adedeji Named MD Of New Kwara Garment Factory

…As Gov appoints Dr Tejidini as the new Ag. KWASSIP chief

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has appointed a United Kingdom-trained administrator, Olubukola Kifayat Adedeji, as the pioneer Managing Director of the Kwara Garment Factory Ltd, one of the signature projects of the administration conceived to boost economic productivity and employment generation.

Olubukola, who is from Offa, was educated at the University of Hull, United Kingdom; Merton Adult Education London; University of Ilorin; Ahmadu Bello University; and Kwara State College of Technology; among others.

A member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development, she holds a Master in Business Administration (MBA) and has held several leadership positions in firms in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, including Managing Director of Premium Procurements Limited and Director of Growth at MCE Ltd. She was an administrator at Northeast Surrey College of Technology (NESCOT) Ewell, Surrey, United Kingdom; and a Project Coordinator at Kent & Medway Networks Ltd, Folkestone, United Kingdom.

One-time Administrator for Family Care Support Care Planning Team at the London Borough of Sutton, the appointee was the Risk Asset Manager at Intercity Bank Plc, Kaduna; Principal Consultant at Business Solutions International Ltd, Abuja; and Operations Manager at Gamji Bank Plc, Abuja; among several other professional experience.

Olubukola’s appointment, according to a government statement, would kickstart preliminary activities at the garment factory, which is now completed.

The Governor has also appointed Dr. Tejidini Toyin Olayinka, a university teacher, as the new Acting General Manager of the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP).

Tejidini, an indigene of Ilorin, holds a doctoral degree in sociology and comes to the job with administrative experiences spanning years.

He was educated at Government High School Ilorin; Ahmadu Bello University Zaria; and University of Ilorin.

Dr. Tejidini also holds a certificate in social administration and has attended academic conferences in Nigeria and abroad.

He is a thoroughbred administrator, especially in the academic community where he has held several leadership positions. His work experiences cut across the University of Ilorin, Kwara State University, and Kwara State Polytechnic.