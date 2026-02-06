Adedeji: How Nigeria Can Move From Potential To Economic Prosperity

…says diversified exports must be anchored on innovation

Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), Dr Zacch Adedeji, has canvassed a paradigm shift in dependence on raw material exports to one that embraces ideas, innovation and the production of complex products as a pathway to sustainable economic growth and national prosperity.

Adedeji made the submission while delivering the maiden distinguished personality lecture of the Faculty of Administration, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, yesterday.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Dare Adekanmbi, said Adedeji, in the lecture entitled, ‘From Potential to Prosperity: Export-led Economy’, stressed the need to rethink growth through the lens of complexity by not just producing more of the same stuff.

He lamented that Nigeria possessed a high-tech oil sector and lowproductivity informal sector as well as lacking “the vibrant, labour-absorbing industrial base that serves as a bridge to higher complexity.”

The NRS boss stated that Nigeria witnessed stagnation in its exportation drive for three decades between 1998 to 2023, and only added six new products in its export basket list between 2008 and 2023.

He said: “Because of our current position, the Harvard Atlas concluded that we are positioned to take advantage of very few opportunities to diversify using what we already know.” Adedeji urged Nigeria to learn from the world by comparative study of success and failure like Vietnam, Bangladesh, Indonesia, South Africa and Brazil.

According to him, “we are not just looking at numbers in a vacuum; we are looking at the strategic choices made by nations like Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Brazil, and South Africa over the same twenty-five-year period.

While there are many ways to underperform, the path to success is remarkably consistent: it is defined by a clear strategy to build economic complexity.