Adedayo’s Article On Aiyedatiwa Out Of Touch With Present Realities – Akure Youth

The Akure Youth Democratic Vanguard (AYDV) has commended what it described as the measured, factual, and constitutionally grounded response of the Ondo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Olukayode Ajulo, to the recent article authored by Newspaper columnist Festus Adedayo, which sought to discredit the one-year achievements of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State.

The group, in a statement by its Coordinator, Abayomi Segun, described Dr Ajulo’s intervention as “a courageous defence of truth against orchestrated falsehood,” noting that his presentation of verifiable facts and figures laid to rest what they termed “a sensational and outdated narrative that bears no resemblance to the Ondo State of today.”

According to AYDV, Dr Adedayo’s article betrayed a troubling disconnect from the realities on ground, particularly in Akure, the state capital he claims as home.

“It is shocking that a son of Akure would paint a gloomy and imaginary portrait of stagnation at a time when residents of the capital city are daily witnesses to unprecedented infrastructural renewal, improved healthcare access, educational expansion, and renewed investor confidence,” the statement read.

The group specifically referenced the over 190 kilometres of roads executed across the three senatorial districts within the first year of Governor Aiyedatiwa’s elected mandate, including multiple township roads and strategic urban corridors in Akure.

AYDV noted that the transformation in areas such as Alagbaka Extension, Igoba Township, and other key communities stands as a living testimony against claims of “arrested development.”

On healthcare and education, the youth body highlighted the renovation and construction of primary healthcare centres across the 18 local government areas, the expansion of the Orange Health Insurance Scheme, the recruitment of over 2,000 teachers, and the construction and rehabilitation of hundreds of classrooms, describing these as “tangible milestones, not theoretical projections.”

The group further aligned itself with Dr Ajulo’s characterisation of certain allegations in the article as reckless and potentially defamatory, particularly insinuations of criminality and unfounded claims of a “third-term ambition.”

“Public commentary is welcome in a democracy, but deliberate distortion of facts, emotive name-calling, and alarmist comparisons serve no constructive purpose. Ondo State deserves rigorous debate, not intellectual sensationalism,” AYDV stated.

The Akure Youth Democratic Vanguard also condemned what it described as “the politics of nostalgia,” accusing Dr. Adedayo of “living in the past and ignoring the evolving developmental landscape of Ondo State.”

The group asserted that Akure has witnessed notable upgrades in road infrastructure, public facilities, and service delivery under Governor Aiyedatiwa’s leadership.

On the issue of the recent party congress violence in Idanre, AYDV reiterated that the Governor publicly condemned the incident, directed security agencies to investigate, and cooperated fully with federal authorities, actions the group described as responsible and transparent leadership.

In conclusion, the youth organisation urged public commentators to base their criticisms on facts and current realities rather than conjecture.

“We stand firmly with the Attorney-General in his principled defence of truth and lawful governance. Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s administration has delivered measurable progress within one year of a renewed mandate.

“No amount of rhetorical hyperbole can erase the evidence that confronts every objective observer in Akure and across Ondo State.”