Adedayo: Gospel Minister Spreading Love Through Music, Charity

Olufunmi Adedayo, popularly known as Holy Soja, is a gospel minister, evangelist, Yoruba MC (Alaga), actor, and philanthropist. She is the founder of the Olufunmi Adedayo Aged Care Charity Foundation, an organisation dedicated to supporting the elderly.

Passionate about evangelism, she uses music and charity to impact lives, drawing people closer to God while also providing for those in need.

Born into a family with deep musical roots, Adedayo’s passion for singing started early. Two of her uncles were well-known musicians, one of whom mentored the legendary I.K. Dairo.

Despite her father not pursuing music professionally, she was drawn to it from childhood. She joined the adult choir at Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) at just 13 and later became actively involved in The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM). She formed the Ogo Oluwa Christian Cultural Dancing Group and composed songs for church programs, cementing her place in ministry.

Her gospel career officially began in 2001 with her debut album Holy Ghost Way, followed by A Masterpiece Praise and Helper of the Helpless.

Her latest single, The Prodigal Child, was released two weeks ago, carrying a powerful message of redemption and God’s open arms to those who return to Him.

She embraces the title Holy Soja because she believes every Christian is a soldier for Christ, battling spiritual forces and spreading the gospel with unwavering dedication.

Beyond music, Adedayo is the visionary behind Jamming for Jesus, an annual gospel music event that has been running for 12 years.

This year’s edition is set for Saturday, February 8, 2025, at Okito Junction, Ajegunle Apapa, Lagos, starting at 12 noon. The event will feature performances from renowned gospel artists, including Righteous Man, Ifeanyi Godwin, Rev. Stephen Adewale, Rev. Aderemi Adenike, Ethel Osita Nnadi, and Eromi.

More than just a music festival, Jamming for Jesus serves as an outreach program, offering free medical services, food distribution, and soul-winning sessions, ensuring that both physical and spiritual needs are met. Her commitment to philanthropy is evident in her work with the elderly.

Through her foundation, she provides care, medical support, and financial assistance to aged individuals who are often neglected. She is driven by the belief that old age should be a time of peace, dignity, and joy, rather than loneliness and suffering.

