Adedamola Resumes As New A’Ibom CP

A new Commissioner of Police, CP Ayilara Waheed Adedamola has resumed duty as the 32nd Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State following his posting to the state by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun

According to a press statement endorsed by the state police public relations officer (PPRO) SP. Odiko Macdon, “The new Police Boss has assumed duty as the 32nd Commissioner of Police Akwa Ibom State and has held a maiden meeting with some Senior Officers of the Command wherein he assured them of his readiness to operate an open door policy for enhanced policing. He warned them to maintain professionalism while performing their duties.

The CP further assured Akwa Ibomites of a satisfactory Police Service delivery while soliciting all cooperation for a more peaceful and safe Akwa Ibom State.

The statement said the Police Boss holds a Law degree (LL.B) from the University of Ibadan, a BL from the Nigeria Law School, Lagos, and a Master of Law (LLM) from the University of Lagos.

“He was appointed into the Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police on the 18th of May, 1992 and has served in various capacities including; Assistant Commissioner of Police – Police Mobile Force Office– FHQ Abuja, Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, Oyo State Command, Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal and Investigations Department, Panti, Lagos, amongst others. Before his present appointment, he was acting Commissioner of Police, Lagos State”.