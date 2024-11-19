Adebutu’s Accusation Against Abiodun Face-Saving Strategy – Govt

Share

Ogun State government yesterday described as tissues of lies, the allegation made by the defeated governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu, against Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Adebutu, at a press conference, had alleged that Governor Abiodun moved around during Saturday’s local government election with armed military personnel.

But the state government, through the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, described Adebutu as a drowning man who is finding someone to drag with him into the abyss.

Akinmade, in the statement, said Ogun State has not witnessed any political crisis since Abiodun assumed office, a testament to his peaceful mien.

He added that contrary to Adebutu’s falsehood, Governor Abiodun had, immediately after voting, headed home straight, where he was until the election, after which he decided to return to Ondo State where the governorship election had just taken place.

