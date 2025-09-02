Adebutu Tackles Abiodun Over N72m Land Charge

Following a N72 million Land Use and Amenities Charge by the Ogun State Government, Oladipupo Adebutu, the 2023 governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, has accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of harassment and political witch-hunt.

New Telegraph reports that the charge was served on his property in Ode Remo, Remo North Local Government Area.

Reacting to the development in a press statement issued on Monday by the Director of Media and Publicity, Ladi Adebutu Development Organisation, Mr Afolabi Orekoya, Adebutu described the charge as “Contemptuous of the judiciary.”

Adebutu in a suit marked HCS/275/2018 – Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu vs. Land Use and Amenities Charge Committee, Ogun State Ministry of Finance, Abeokuta, coming up on October 8, 2025, and HCS/409/2024 – Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu vs. Land Use and Amenities Charge Committee, Ogun State Ministry of Finance, Abeokuta, which is still pending.

He said, “For the record, the matter of Land Use and Amenity Charge on the said property has been before the High Court of Justice, Sagamu, since 2018 and currently the subject of two separate suits.”

Adebutu, however, said that the Ministry of Finance acted outside the law by “Unilaterally” imposing the charge.

“In this particular case, the so-called notice was merely posted on the property without due process, hence the ongoing litigation.”

The statement further accused the governor of utilising government agencies as a weapon against other political opponents, stressing that, “Ogun State would be better served if the same energy was channelled into providing quality governance, infrastructure, and real service to the people.”

It read, “We urge the good people of Ogun State to see through this intimidation tactic and remain resolute in the face of tyranny. Democracy cannot thrive where opposition voices are silenced through harassment and illegal enforcement actions.”

However, in response to Adebutu’s claim, Abiodun’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr Kayode Akinmade, clarified that “Land Use Charge is statutory and it is one of the ways and means the government generate revenues to serve the people.”

“Every state government in the country collects the Land Use Charge. It is not peculiar to Ogun State or Adebutu. I have the one sent to Rock City FM in Abeokuta, so why should they continue to politicise everything?

“It shows that they are bereft of ideas. It is not connected to party affiliation and has no political undertones, so they should stop all these shenanigans. This notice of payment default is pasted on all properties that have failed to remit their land use charge.”

“If you have anything against this request, all you have to do is to approach the Ministry of Finance to argue your case,” he said