Adebutu Accuses Police Of Suppressing Vote-buying Probe Against Abiodun

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18 Ogun State governorship poll Ladi Adebutu has accused the police of refusing to investigate his party’s allegations of vote buying and electoral violence against Governor Dapo Abiodun during the election.

Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated Adebutu to earn a second term. Adebutu said his party had six weeks ago petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, demanding the investigation of Abiodun and the APC over allegations of vote buying, electoral violence and voter intimidation during the election.

Speaking through his campaign organisation’s spokesman Afolabi Orekoya in Abeokuta on Wednesday, Adebutu accused Abiodun and the APC of using the police to subvert justice by intimidating and harassing him. He accused Abiodun and the APC of using N3 billion state funds to induce voters and thugs to disrupt the election in several parts of the state.

Adebutu said: “We petitioned the police six weeks ago but we are surprised that they have not opened an investigation into our petition against Abiodun and the APC on the votes bought by them.